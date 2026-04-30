Royal photographer Chris Jackson has seen a thing or two in his 25-year long tenure taking photos of the British Royal Family. From weddings to christenings, babies to funerals, Jackson has been at the forefront of every major royal event since the early 2000s. He has released three books full of his iconic royal photographs, so choosing a favorite photo must be like choosing a favorite tiara (impossible, they’re all glorious).

Chris Jackson has photographed almost every major event in Prince William and Princess Kate's marriage. (Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I’m often asked about my favourite Royal photos,” Jackson wrote on X on Prince William and Princess Kate’s 15th wedding anniversary, admitting it was a “tough question after 25 years of Royal Photography.” Reminiscing on the 2011 royal wedding, Jackson declared “this photo I took 15 years ago today has to be up there.”

The iconic image of Prince William and his bride, the newly appointed Duchess of Cambridge, exiting Westminster Abbey as husband and wife is his favorite “not just due to the history and spectacle of the moment but the period of excitement and optimism it represented.”

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Chris Jackson recalled the excitement of the days leading to the royal wedding, as wellwishers lined the streets and the entire country celebrated. Memorabilia with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s faces were plastered on tote bags, mugs, and keychains across the city. “The build up to the Royal Wedding of the now-Prince and Princess of Wales was full of optimism and patriotism,” Jackson said. “The UK at its best!”

Chris Jackson said this photo—from Princess Charlotte's christening—is another favorite. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chris Jackson can be seen taking a historic photograph behind the newly-crowned King and Queen. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following their wedding, Jackson was a key figure at almost every major event of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s 15-year marriage. He became especially close and trusted by the couple when he was previously married to Princess Kate’s private secretary and close confidant, Natasha Archer. Previously, Chris Jackson told Marie Claire, “You never quite know what to expect, and that's what I love about royal photography is that sense of not knowing and the anticipation. It's great fun.”

Reminiscing on the major royal events of the last 25-years, Chris Jackson notes “you always feel the weight of history.”

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