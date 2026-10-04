How Prince William Left Royal Staff "Frantic" and Queen Elizabeth "Terrified" When He Was Just a Child

"It was a very relaxed, family weekend and everything was going smoothly until I was waiting for Princess Margaret in the castle later in the afternoon and heard raised voices coming from outside," Glenconner wrote in an excerpt from her latest book.
Glenconner continued, "I peered out of the window and saw The Queen tearing a strip off Prince William who was on his pony on the drive. He must have been around [8 years old]."
The lady-in-waiting explained, "I crept back from the window not wanting to be spotted and reported back to Princess Margaret what I'd seen. She said, 'Oh, I wonder what's happened. I'll ask The Queen.'"
It later transpired that "Prince William had been out riding with the groom and his cousins and had...returned to the castle on his own without letting anyone know," Glenconner explained. "The grooms had been frantic looking for him."
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Understandably, William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, had been incredibly worried about the young prince.
"You can imagine how terrified they were in case he had fallen and hit his head with no one knowing where he was," Glenconner wrote. "Princess Margaret said, 'The Queen was quite right to give him a rocket.'"