Royal Photographer Shares The Touching Gesture a Grieving Sarah Ferguson Made to Him After Princess Diana Died
Veteran snapper Arthur Edwards also weighed in on the Duchess of York's relationship with Prince Andrew.
Sarah Ferguson has experienced her share of highs and lows in the Royal Family, and as she's been welcomed back into the royal fold, veteran photographer Arthur Edwards has shared some of his favorite moments working with the Duchess of York. Edwards—a longtime royal photographer for the Sun—is marking 40 years of working with Ferguson this year, and one sweet gesture the duchess made shows why she's one of his favorite members of the family.
Writing in the Sun, Edwards shared that he was instrumental in helping Ferguson during the early days of her relationship with now ex-husband Prince Andrew. When Fergie's father called Edwards and asked if he could help with the relentless press pack who followed his daughter to work each day, Edwards stepped in to intervene.
"So, I spoke to all the photographers and said, 'Can we stand back, not hassle her, let her walk into work and we will still get good pictures,'" Edwards wrote. The Duchess of York, in turn, "never forgot what had happened that day." But it was one gesture she made to the photographer that truly showed her character.
Sharing his memories from the day Princess Diana died in August 1997, the royal photographer wrote that even though Fergie had suffered a tragic loss, she personally reached out to him.
He recalls that he was "at the airport in Paris" when he received a phone call. "It was Fergie, who had been very close to Diana, asking if I was alright," he wrote.
Speaking of his decades-long career, Edwards said that the Duchess of York has always been "a joy to work with, a joy to photograph," adding that she "never once —however bad things were in her life—turned her back on me."
The photographer also weighed in on the Duchess of York's relationship with Prince Andrew and their ongoing battle with King Charles over Royal Lodge. "One thing I know about the King is that he is a kind man who was never going to kick his brother and Fergie out of their home, Royal Lodge at Windsor," Edwards wrote. "He’s not that sort of person."
The photographer added, "Sarah and Andrew are still very close and will be until the day they die."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.