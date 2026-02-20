Andrew’s Arrest Has Been “Catastrophic” for Sarah Ferguson, Who Has “Ruled Out” Tell-All Book
A source says the former duchess is "in a bad way" following her ex-husband's historic arrest.
Sarah Ferguson hasn't been seen in public since September, when a series of controversial emails she sent to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were released by the Department of Justice. After her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested on February 19, sources close to the former Duchess of York have expressed "fears" for her mental health.
The former Duke of York was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office after he allegedly shared confidential information with Epstein related to his role as a U.K. trade envoy.
It's been reported that Ferguson has been keeping a low profile abroad, potentially in the Middle East. But no matter where she's staying, the Telegraph reported that those close to Ferguson "questioned how much more she could take" at the moment.
"This is catastrophic for her and the girls. She seems to be doing her best to put a brave face on it," a source close to the ex-duchess told the newspaper. "Her desperation for money was clear stupidity but does that equate to what she’s going through now?"
The insider added that Ferguson and Mountbatten-Windsor's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, were "in a state" after the news of their father's arrest.
Ferguson lost her Duchess of York title when King Charles stripped Andrew of all his titles and honors in October 2025. At the time, Entitled author Andrew Lownie told Marie Claire that Fergie might be the "Houdini of the Royal Family," but this time, "she is running out of lives."
According to the Daily Mail, a source who has spoken with Ferguson's friends said the former Duchess of York "sounds in a bad way."
"She's been telling people she is really suffering with her mental health and thinks everyone is out to get her," the insider added.
However, Ferguson "is adamant that she wants to get out there and start earning money again," despite the insider stating that reinvention seems impossible at the moment. "I can't see how she's going to do it," the source said. "Her brand is toxic."
Multiple reports have indicated that Ferguson has been considering a tell-all book, but per the Daily Mail's source, the former duchess has "ruled that out."
"Besides, she might end up having to tell that story to the police and a judge and jury or to some other form of inquiry," the insider added.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.