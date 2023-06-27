Sarah Ferguson's Advice for Her Daughters Is So Funny: "No One Wants to See a Grumpy Princess"

Sarah Ferguson is always telling the truth unapologetically, which can be really refreshing when it comes to a member of the Royal Family.
So now that the Duchess of York has started her own podcast, titled Tea Talks, we get to hear a bunch of cute and funny tidbits about the royals closest to her—including some of her best parenting tips and tricks (although I'm not sure how applicable these are for the rest of us).
On a recent episode the duchess revealed the advice she always gives her two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, when they are preparing to make a public appearance.
"They're on a global stage, and I always tell them, 'No one wants to see a grumpy princess,'" Fergie explained (via Express).
Unfortunately, with the level of scrutiny royals are under generally, this seems very true: Any visible change in their mood could lead to a ton of unfounded speculation about what's going on in their lives.
Thankfully for the duchess as a mom, her daughters have always made, and continue to make, her proud.
"They still hold themselves with such propriety," she said. "They're extraordinary examples of the late Queen's values and they're loyal to the King and the wonderful Prince of Wales. They're huge advocates."
Ferguson recently revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer, though she thankfully was able to receive successful surgery, and her prognosis has been declared "good" by her health team.
For royal expert Jennie Bond, this experience is likely to have served as a "wake up call" for Beatrice and Eugenie.
"Obviously her daughters will also take this as a wake up call to have regular checks," Bond said previously.
"Hopefully Beatrice and Eugenie have been reassured by the positive prognosis that their mother has been given. Beatrice was at Glastonbury over the weekend, so presumably her mind had already been set at rest."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
How Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Are Responding to Mom Sarah Ferguson's Cancer Diagnosis, According to a Royal Expert
This must be difficult for the whole family.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate's "Scene-Stealing" Poppy Red Dress at Ascot "Reflects Her New Status," Fashion Expert Says
She went all out.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Pink Calls Gwen Stefani "The Coolest, Kindest" After Their Joint Concert Appearance
A mid '00s dream.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Are Responding to Mom Sarah Ferguson's Cancer Diagnosis, According to a Royal Expert
This must be difficult for the whole family.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate's "Scene-Stealing" Poppy Red Dress at Ascot "Reflects Her New Status," Fashion Expert Says
She went all out.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Can't "Afford Another Dud" When It Comes to Their Professional Partnerships, PR Expert Claims
Their deal with Spotify recently ended.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Are Reportedly "Extremely Happy" at Adelaide Cottage And Don't Want to Move to Royal Lodge, Despite Rumors to the Contrary
I don't know what to believe anymore.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Is "Suffering a Lot" After Leaving the U.K., Italian Prince Suggests
Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy weighs in.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Reportedly Wanted to Interview Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin for a Podcast About Childhood Trauma
It was one of his Spotify podcast ideas.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Was Honored With a Very Exclusive Tradition for His Birthday
Very few royals receive this honor.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Adorably Helped a Little Girl With Arts and Crafts During Her Latest Royal Engagement
So wholesome.
By Iris Goldsztajn