Sarah Ferguson's Advice for Her Daughters Is So Funny: "No One Wants to See a Grumpy Princess"

Sarah Ferguson is always telling the truth unapologetically, which can be really refreshing when it comes to a member of the Royal Family.

So now that the Duchess of York has started her own podcast, titled Tea Talks, we get to hear a bunch of cute and funny tidbits about the royals closest to her—including some of her best parenting tips and tricks (although I'm not sure how applicable these are for the rest of us).

On a recent episode the duchess revealed the advice she always gives her two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, when they are preparing to make a public appearance.

"They're on a global stage, and I always tell them, 'No one wants to see a grumpy princess,'" Fergie explained (via Express).

Unfortunately, with the level of scrutiny royals are under generally, this seems very true: Any visible change in their mood could lead to a ton of unfounded speculation about what's going on in their lives.

Thankfully for the duchess as a mom, her daughters have always made, and continue to make, her proud.

"They still hold themselves with such propriety," she said. "They're extraordinary examples of the late Queen's values and they're loyal to the King and the wonderful Prince of Wales. They're huge advocates."

Ferguson recently revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer, though she thankfully was able to receive successful surgery, and her prognosis has been declared "good" by her health team.

For royal expert Jennie Bond, this experience is likely to have served as a "wake up call" for Beatrice and Eugenie.

"Obviously her daughters will also take this as a wake up call to have regular checks," Bond said previously.

"Hopefully Beatrice and Eugenie have been reassured by the positive prognosis that their mother has been given. Beatrice was at Glastonbury over the weekend, so presumably her mind had already been set at rest."