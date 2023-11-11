Sarah Ferguson Is Potentially On the Cusp of a New Gig: Morning Show Host

Sarah Ferguson has been a duchess, a children’s book author, a writer of historical fiction, a spokeswoman, a producer, a philanthropist—and she might be on the cusp of her next reinvention. Multiple outlets report that Ferguson is under consideration to become the latest host of ITV’s This Morning after impressing executives while appearing on another show, Loose Women.

Ferguson’s potential addition comes after Holly Willoughby’s departure, which The Mirror reports is “in order to focus on her family following a string of threats against her safety.” Ferguson would potentially replace Willoughby on the show.

“The duchess was a real hit with ITV bosses on Loose Women,” a source told the outlet. “Everyone thought she was a natural. There is an open invitation for her to return to Loose Women, and there is also talk of her doing a guest slot on This Morning or a miniseries for them. She has done quite a lot of TV work before—at one point she stood in for Larry King in the U.S.”

A source close to Ferguson said she “hugely enjoyed” co-hosting Loose Women, which she appeared on to promote a campaign urging women to not skip breast cancer screenings. It’s true that Ferguson is no stranger to television—she has previously worked as a special correspondent for NBC’s Today in the U.S.