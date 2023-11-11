Sarah Ferguson Is Potentially On the Cusp of a New Gig: Morning Show Host

Sarah Ferguson has been a duchess, a children’s book author, a writer of historical fiction, a spokeswoman, a producer, a philanthropist—and she might be on the cusp of her next reinvention. Multiple outlets report that Ferguson is under consideration to become the latest host of ITV’s This Morning after impressing executives while appearing on another show, Loose Women.
Ferguson’s potential addition comes after Holly Willoughby’s departure, which The Mirror reports is “in order to focus on her family following a string of threats against her safety.” Ferguson would potentially replace Willoughby on the show.
“The duchess was a real hit with ITV bosses on Loose Women,” a source told the outlet. “Everyone thought she was a natural. There is an open invitation for her to return to Loose Women, and there is also talk of her doing a guest slot on This Morning or a miniseries for them. She has done quite a lot of TV work before—at one point she stood in for Larry King in the U.S.”
A source close to Ferguson said she “hugely enjoyed” co-hosting Loose Women, which she appeared on to promote a campaign urging women to not skip breast cancer screenings. It’s true that Ferguson is no stranger to television—she has previously worked as a special correspondent for NBC’s Today in the U.S.
It seems the likelihood, at least at the moment, of Ferguson getting the job is stacked in her favor: per OK, “The latest odds suggest there’s every chance Fergie gets the gig,” a source said.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are “Ready To Get Back Out There Again”
“They’re very excited about what the future holds.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
According to a Royal Expert, It Was Queen Camilla Who Was Behind Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Short-Lived Breakup in 2007
“She did not look at Kate as someone who was worthy of joining the royal family.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Megan Fox Just Got a New Tattoo on Her Entire Arm—and Already Has Second Thoughts
“I just got one that I don’t like that I have to rework.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Sarah Ferguson, Who Once Cameo'd on 'Friends,' Shares Moving Tribute to Matthew Perry
She recalled the impression he made on her.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sarah Ferguson Was Supposed to Be on the 101st Floor of the World Trade Center the Morning of September 11, 2001
New York City traffic, of all things, potentially saved her life.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Sarah Ferguson Pays Tribute to the Late Queen With New Photo of Her Corgis Muick and Sandy
They're. So. Cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Only After Breast Cancer Diagnosis Did Sarah Ferguson Stop Comparing Herself to Late Sister-in-Law Princess Diana
“I didn’t like myself and that was because, I think, I was always compared to Diana.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Sarah Ferguson Divulges the Royal Family Loves to Play This Game Behind Closed Doors
They may be royal, but they’re kind of just like the rest of us.
By Rachel Burchfield