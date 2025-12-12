Ex-Prince Andrew Leaves Exile to Attend Princess Beatrice's Daughter's Christening: "Things Are Not Warm Between Them"

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor stepped foot in a palace for the first time since his titles were stripped on Friday, December 12, attending the christening of his granddaughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's youngest daughter, who was born in January, was christened at St James's Palace in London, and both Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, were present at the small family event.

The former Duke of York was driven to the service in a Range Rover, entering the palace via a side entrance. He arrived separately from Ferguson, who arrived at the palace's Chapel Royal before her ex-husband.

Beatrice's sister and brother-in-law, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, were also spotted arriving at the palace along with singer James Blunt and his wife, Sofia Wellesley, who is one of Athena's godmothers. Princess Nina of Greece and Denmark, who was seen arriving at the christening, is also reported to be another godmother.

A Range Rover believed to have Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in the back arrives at the christening Of Athena Mapelli Mozzi. (Image credit: Getty Images)

James Blunt and his wife, Sofia Wellesley, were guests at the event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A source told the Daily Mail that members of the Royal Family were "dreading" running into Andrew and Sarah at the event, although it appears no senior royals were present at Friday's christening.

"Beatrice has, of course, invited her father. But things are not warm between them," the insider said. "However, she's worried about him. He's going through a low ebb with his mental health, and she recognizes that he dotes on his grandchildren and it would be cruel to deprive him of the chance to attend the christening."

Princess Beatrice and Edo were spotted walking into a London pub after the service while carrying a boxed cake, with the princess dressed in shades of burgundy and blue and carrying a Goyard tote bag in photos obtained by Hello!

A source told the. magazine that the venue is "a really lovely pub with a very chilled atmosphere, and everyone was very discreet—you would never have known there was royalty in the building." However, it seems Andrew and Sarah skipped the afterparty.