The latest batch of Epstein files has seemingly implicated Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor even further in Jeffrey Epstein's affairs. While the former Prince Andrew can be seen crouching on all fours in eyebrow-raising photographs, Ferguson seemingly sent some fairly inappropriate emails to the convicted sex offender.

In an email sent by Ferguson in January 2010, the former Duchess of York allegedly told Epstein (via the Daily Mail), "You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me."

As noted by the publication, "Epstein had been released from Palm Beach County Jail in July 2009, having served 13 months of an 18-month sentence for soliciting sex from girls as young as 14." Hence, Ferguson's email seems to have been sent following Epstein's initial conviction and prison sentence.

"I am at your service. Just marry me." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Per the Daily Mail, Ferguson allegedly sent an email to Epstein in September 2009, telling him to marry a woman with a "great body," before reportedly writing, "Ok well marry me and then we will employ her."

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida on February 22, 1997. (Image credit: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Andrew Lownie 'Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York' $24.99 at Amazon US

Along with her ex-husband Andrew, Ferguson was demoted by King Charles in 2025. As well as no longer being allowed to use any official royal titles, the former duchess has been forced to vacate her home, Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie —who recently released Entitled : The Rise and Fall of the House of York—suggested that the royals should've acted much quicker when it came to Andrew and Ferguson. Lownie told the Daily Mail , "[The Royal Family] had plenty of opportunities to discipline Andrew, to remove him from his posts in the past to deal with him, but they've only done so because of public pressure and media pressure."