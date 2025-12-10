Crown Princess Victoria Shines in Her Mom’s Vintage Gown from 1994 at Nobel Peace Prize Ceremonies

The Swedish royals dressed up for the most glamorous night of the year as they attended the Nobel Prize Ceremonies in Stockholm. As has been the tradition since 1901, the ceremonies are held on December 10 at the Stockholm Concert Hall. Laureates receive the Nobel Prize medal and diploma from King Carl XVI Gustaf, and Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria, and Princess Madeleine attended the ceremonies in their glittering––and sustainably-conscious––ballgowns and tiaras.

This year, Crown Princess Victoria looked sensational in a very special gown. The Jacques Zehnder evening gown was first worn by her mother, Queen Silvia, way back in 1994. The vintage gown is constructed from “zibeline, a special faille-like binding that is no longer made,” per the brand. The crown princess topped the look with the Baden Fringe tiara, Sweden’s iconic 19th century fringe tiara, along with pearl earrings and a pearl bracelet.

Crown Princess Victoria wears her mother's Jacques Zehnder gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Silvia first wore the Jacques Zehnder gown in 1994. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Madeleine also pulled a gown from the back of her royal closet, although she chose a much more recent design that she wore to a gala in 2023. The icy silvery-blue gown with a cape-style sleeve was designed by Jenny Packham, who recently created a similar style for the Princess of Wales. Princess Madeleine coordinated the cool-hued gown with the Aquamarine Kokoshnik tiara and aquamarine chandelier earrings that she first wore in 2008.

Not to be missed, Queen Silvia chose a sparkling ochre gown that she also wore to a gala in 2023. The golden gown popped against a sea of black suits at the Nobel Prize Ceremonies. To complete the outfit, the Queen wore the Swedish Nine Pronged Tiara, an enormous diamond tiara that Queen Silvia favors for many events.

Princess Madeleine shimmers in a Jenny Packham gown similar to one worn by the Princess of Wales. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Silvia wore a bright ochre gown for the ceremonies. (Image credit: Getty Images)

All three royal women chose gowns, tiaras, and jewels from the royal wardrobes, eschewing new fashion items for a more sustainable sartorial choice. Every December 10, the tiaras and ballgowns are a small glimmer at the Nobel Prize Ceremonies as leaders in the fields of Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine and Literature receive the highest acknowledgement of their work.