Crown Princess Victoria Shines in Her Mom’s Vintage Gown from 1994 at Nobel Peace Prize Ceremonies
Queen Silvia and Princess Madeleine also chose sustainable style with repeat ballgowns.
The Swedish royals dressed up for the most glamorous night of the year as they attended the Nobel Prize Ceremonies in Stockholm. As has been the tradition since 1901, the ceremonies are held on December 10 at the Stockholm Concert Hall. Laureates receive the Nobel Prize medal and diploma from King Carl XVI Gustaf, and Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria, and Princess Madeleine attended the ceremonies in their glittering––and sustainably-conscious––ballgowns and tiaras.
This year, Crown Princess Victoria looked sensational in a very special gown. The Jacques Zehnder evening gown was first worn by her mother, Queen Silvia, way back in 1994. The vintage gown is constructed from “zibeline, a special faille-like binding that is no longer made,” per the brand. The crown princess topped the look with the Baden Fringe tiara, Sweden’s iconic 19th century fringe tiara, along with pearl earrings and a pearl bracelet.
Princess Madeleine also pulled a gown from the back of her royal closet, although she chose a much more recent design that she wore to a gala in 2023. The icy silvery-blue gown with a cape-style sleeve was designed by Jenny Packham, who recently created a similar style for the Princess of Wales. Princess Madeleine coordinated the cool-hued gown with the Aquamarine Kokoshnik tiara and aquamarine chandelier earrings that she first wore in 2008.
Not to be missed, Queen Silvia chose a sparkling ochre gown that she also wore to a gala in 2023. The golden gown popped against a sea of black suits at the Nobel Prize Ceremonies. To complete the outfit, the Queen wore the Swedish Nine Pronged Tiara, an enormous diamond tiara that Queen Silvia favors for many events.
All three royal women chose gowns, tiaras, and jewels from the royal wardrobes, eschewing new fashion items for a more sustainable sartorial choice. Every December 10, the tiaras and ballgowns are a small glimmer at the Nobel Prize Ceremonies as leaders in the fields of Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine and Literature receive the highest acknowledgement of their work.
Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.