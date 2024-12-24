Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie Were Reportedly "Less Than Pleased" at the Thought of Bunking With Prince Andrew at Sandringham This Year
The Edinburghs were said to be "relieved" after Andrew backed out.
Prince Andrew backed out of Christmas with the rest of the Royal Family this year amid his recent "Chinese spy" scandal (reportedly after a fair amount of convincing from ex-wife Sarah Ferguson). But before he made the decision to stay home at Royal Lodge, it seems the Duke of York was set to share living quarters with his brother and sister-in-law—and no one was thrilled about the situation.
According to the Sun, Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie (a.k.a. the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh) were “less than pleased” when they found out they'd be staying under the same roof as Prince Andrew and Fergie.
A royal insider told the outlet that the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh weren't thrilled about staying “cheek by jowl with the Yorks” at Wood Farm, the Sandringham cottage where Prince Philip lived during his retirement. The source continued that the Edinburghs were reportedly "relieved" when the Duchess of York "encouraged and cajoled" Prince Andrew to pull out of the festivities.
According to multiple outlets, Fergie was instrumental in getting her ex-husband to see why it wouldn't be appropriate to join the Royal Family for the holidays after his ties to suspected Chinese spy Yang Tengbo were discovered this month.
King Charles and Queen Camilla, with whom Ferguson is close, are said to have counted on the Duchess of York to "literally save Christmas," as Rebecca English said on the Daily Mail's Palace Confidential program.
The royal editor continued that the royals "very much appreciate and are grateful for [Ferguson] saying to Andrew, 'Look why don't we just take a step back this year and see where the future lies.'"
As for the rest of the celebrations, it's going to be a packed house at Sandringham, with more than 45 members of the family gathering to enjoy the royals' rather unique Christmas traditions. And while Prince Andrew and Ferguson won't be in attendance, their eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, is a last-minute addition to the guest list after her pregnancy forced her to cancel plans to visit her in-laws in Italy.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Taylor Swift Explains What Her Job Was a Kid Growing Up on a Christmas Tree Farm in Resurfaced Video
"It was such a weird place to grow up."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Jenny Slate Supports Blake Lively in Wake of Justin Baldoni Lawsuit
"I commend my friend, I admire her bravery, and I stand by her side."
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
'A Simple Favor 2' Director and Co-Star Speak Out in Support of Blake Lively
"She truly did not deserve any of this smear campaign against her."
By Alicia Lutes Published
-
Why Prince Andrew Reportedly "Can't Bring Himself" to Walk Queen Elizabeth's Corgis
Upon her death, the late Queen entrusted her two corgis, Muick and Sandy, to Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
How Sarah Ferguson "Literally Saved Christmas" Following Prince Andrew's Chinese Spy Scandal
"I've been told that The King does understand it's a very delicate situation."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
How the "Tide Has Turned" for Former Royal Outcast Sarah Ferguson Thanks to "Grateful" King Charles
Is Fergie the Royal Family's new secret weapon?
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Show United Front at Royal Christmas Lunch Amid Prince Andrew's Absence
The Duke of York was forced to back out of the annual tradition.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Andrew's Friends Claim the Royal is "Sick and Tired" of the U.K. and Could "Do a Harry" by Moving to Middle East
"He can’t do anything here anymore, he can’t leave the house, he can’t do any business."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Andrew Backs Out of Another Holiday Event After "Damaging" Spy Scandal Forces Him to Spend Christmas Alone
"The multiple scandals he has been associated with have embarrassed his family and made him a subject of ridicule."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Andrew Reportedly Wants to Attend King Charles' Pre-Christmas Buckingham Palace Lunch, Despite His Recent Scandals
Will the Duke of York be a party crasher this holiday season?
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Andrew Tells Royal Fans It's "Bizarre" to "Have Their Cameras on" While Meeting Him in Resurfaced Christmas Video
"You ought to stand on this side and see what it's like."
By Kristin Contino Published