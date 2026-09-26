Katie Holmes's Classic Trench Coat and Loafers Outfit at Milan Fashion Week Is a Love Letter to Fall

Katie Holmes is currently in
Milan with her boyfriend, artist Jason Bard Yarmosky. As well as being the perfect tribute to fall fashion, Holmes's outfit proves that It girls and celebrities no longer follow the " no white after Labor Day" rule.
On September 25, the stylish pair attended the Tod's show during
Milan Fashion Week's Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 presentation. For the occasion, the icon opted for a winning fall combo: a Dawson's Creek classic trench coat with black leather loafers. Loafers are the perfect footwear choice to navigate the tricky summer to fall transition. Holmes opted for a pair of loafers featuring subtle tassels. She paired the versatile shoes with a Tod's T Signature Handbag in Black Leather, featuring monogram detailing. Latest Videos From Marie Claire
Katie Holmes pairs a classic trench coat with black leather loafers.
(Image credit: Mauro Carraro/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Tod's
T Signature Handbag
The actress and director completed her outfit with a white sweater and a pair of tailored cream pants.
Katie Holmes and Jason Bard Yarmosky at Milan Fashion Week.
(Image credit: Luigi Iorio/GC Images/Getty Images)
Once again, Holmes has provided fans with all of the style inspiration they need for Fall 2026.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Katie Holmes
J.Crew
New Icon Trench Coat
Favorite Daughter
The Easy Solid Longline Trench Coat
Princess Polly
Westwind Trench Coat
Free People
We the Free Drop Down Washed Funnel-Neck Trench
ASOS DESIGN
Hero Longline Trench Coat in Stone
EDIKTED
Amur Belted Trench Coat
Weekday
Trench Coat With Detachable Lining in Beige
STEVE MADDEN
Madison Black Leather
Rothy's
The Penny Loafer in Black
Favorite Daughter
Lola Leather Loafers
Free People
Bedford Loafers
Dr. Martens
Adrian Bex Smooth Leather Tassel Loafers
Dr. Martens
Maxi Overdrive Leather Tote Bag
Banana Republic Factory
Vegan Leather Modern Bucket Tote
Free People
We the Free Dallas Leather Tote
Mansur Gavriel
Everyday Soft Leather Tote
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!