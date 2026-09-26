Katie Holmes's Classic Trench Coat and Loafers Outfit at Milan Fashion Week Is a Love Letter to Fall

Her monogram bag is literally perfect.

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Katie Holmes at Milan Fashion Week wearing a trench coat and classic loafers
(Image credit: Mauro Carraro/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
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Katie Holmes is currently in Milan with her boyfriend, artist Jason Bard Yarmosky. As well as being the perfect tribute to fall fashion, Holmes's outfit proves that It girls and celebrities no longer follow the "no white after Labor Day" rule.

On September 25, the stylish pair attended the Tod's show during Milan Fashion Week's Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 presentation. For the occasion, the Dawson's Creek icon opted for a winning fall combo: a classic trench coat with black leather loafers.

Loafers are the perfect footwear choice to navigate the tricky summer to fall transition. Holmes opted for a pair of loafers featuring subtle tassels. She paired the versatile shoes with a Tod's T Signature Handbag in Black Leather, featuring monogram detailing.

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Katie Holmes at Milan Fashion Week wearing a trench coat and classic loafers

Katie Holmes pairs a classic trench coat with black leather loafers.

(Image credit: Mauro Carraro/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The actress and director completed her outfit with a white sweater and a pair of tailored cream pants.

Katie Holmes at Milan Fashion Week wearing a trench coat and classic loafers

Katie Holmes and Jason Bard Yarmosky at Milan Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Luigi Iorio/GC Images/Getty Images)

Once again, Holmes has provided fans with all of the style inspiration they need for Fall 2026.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Katie Holmes

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.