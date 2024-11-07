Why Prince William Was Heckled By Angry Protesters in South Africa
"Go home, you're not welcome."
Prince William has been meeting plenty of fans in Cape Town, South Africa (including supermodels Heidi Klum and Winnie Harlow) as he promotes his annual Earthshot Prize this week, but along with the well-wishers, he's also encountered some hecklers.
In a video shared by Sky News on Nov. 7, a woman angrily shouted, "William, go home! You have no sovereignty here, you are not our King. Get out of here!"
Others screamed "go home, you're not welcome," per Hello!, and some held signs reading "William, you have no sovereignity [sic] in this country" (for the record, "sovereignty" doesn't have an "i," but that's neither here nor there).
Per Sky News, one local fisherwoman explained that the small group of protestors were expressing their disappointment about being left out of an event the Prince of Wales held on Thursday, Nov. 7. William met with Earthshot Prize finalist Abalobi, which creates sustainable solutions for the fishing industry, and the group of hecklers reportedly felt snubbed.
Mymoena Poggenpoel, who owns a family fishing operation, told Sky News that "they weren't protesting against the prince but felt excluded from the event."
"It wasn't inclusive, that's our concern," she said, adding, "These boats are all maintained by individual fishermen. So because they wouldn't include us it's very concerning, you know that we couldn't welcome the prince the way we wanted to in our traditional manner."
Another fisherman agreed that the protestors were "not angry with" Prince William, but about being excluded from an event at their local harbor. Per Hello! he said, "William has not come to look at our fish. No one told us the prince was coming. Abalobi don’t support us. This is our harbor."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
However, plenty of others in the crowd supported the Prince of Wales, with some even wearing William, Kate and Camilla masks and draping themselves in Union Jack-themed accessories.
One woman, Carol Byss, told Hello!, "We love the whole royal family, we're so proud he's here. There's a time and a place, we’re so blessed to have him. To cause a scene like this is a shock."
The Cape Town resident, who said she was "thrilled" to welcome William to South Africa, added, "He's got enough to worry about, we think."
On that note, Prince William gave a reassuring update about wife Princess Kate's cancer journey this week. On Nov. 6, he told reporters (via People) that the mom of three was "doing really well," adding, the Princess of Wales has "been amazing this whole year."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Unexpected Color Combinations
She nailed the unusual duo in a recent appearance.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Speak Out Against Online Violence During New Joint Appearance
"Young people are calling for help. Families are desperately seeking support."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Unending Allure of a Beat-Up Birkin Bag
They're just as coveted as celebrities' brand-new versions.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Prince William Reveals One Thing He Shares With Brother Prince Harry While Visiting South Africa
"I can be myself," the prince said.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Hosts a Supermodel BBQ in South Africa
Sorry, Kate.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Attends Earthshot Prize Ceremony in a Thrifted Blazer He Found at a Vintage Store As He Shares Royal Family's Sustainable Habits
"You just try to do what you can."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Shares the "Tough Question" Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Keep Asking Him—And It Might Surprise You
"My children ask me this regularly."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Brooklyn Beckham Tells Andy Cohen What Prince William Is Really Like
"Is there something about him that people don't get?" Cohen asked.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The “Hottest British Royal You’ve Never Heard Of” Has Started Military Training at the Same School as Prince William and Prince Harry
We love a man in uniform.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate Is "Training at the Gym" After Completing Her Cancer Treatment
"She has changed the way she lives her life."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Wears a Sweet Tribute to His Kids During South Africa Visit
He's in his dad era.
By Kristin Contino Published