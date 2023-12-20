Ryan Gosling Gives "I'm Just Ken" a Christmas Edge

Before Barbie came out this summer, you may not have known that Ryan Gosling was a singer. We can't really explain why or how you could be so ignorant—Dead Man's Bones' first and only album is a spooky CLASSIC, to say nothing of our boy's time in the Mickey Mouse Club—but we also understand mistakes happen and nobody's perfect.

But now that the world knows crooner Ken, it's time for the ante to be upped: namely, with a Christmas rendition of the now-iconic song, "I'm Just Ken." Mariah who? Ken doesn't know her.

Gosling teamed up with the tune's songwriter, Mark Ronson, in Los Angeles to curate a cutesy holiday take—complete with jingling bells and multicolored fair lights—on the film's big song and dance number. And, well? Just take a look at the magic below for yourself.

And, I mean, what better way to showcase the versatility and beloved nature of your potentially Oscar-winning song (it is in the running to be awarded at this year's ceremony!) than putting out a one-off iteration during the happiest time of the year? After all: was anyone else as happy this year as they were at Barbie? (Not me!)

Plus the video also gave us ample time to gaze and swoon while the Kenergy made Gosling's already melodic voice soar to new (holiday) heights.

"Only Barbie gets Ken's eyes" HOW DARE HE BE SO LOYAL! Ugh, Ken, you beautiful nincompoop. You absolutely sweet, stunning fool. You gloriously simple songbird. Sigh.

Anyway, Merry Christmas, Barbie—wherever you are. And just a general congratulations to Eva Mendes, for obvious reasons.