The biggest night in Hollywood has finally arrived, which means the industry's A-listers have brought their all to the 2024 Oscars red carpet. So far, starlets have had the glitziest moments, from Gabrielle Union's disco ball-esque dress to Zendaya's Barbieheimer tribute. Still, one actor may have stolen the spotlight from Hollywood's leading ladies with his look—none other than Ken himself, Ryan Gosling.
The Barbie star arrived on the red carpet looking as dapper as ever in a custom Gucci suit complete with sequined piping, a feature that's been cropping up in plenty of his looks recently. He accessorized with a TAG Heuer watch and hints of silver jewelry.
However, it's his choice of hosiery that made his red carpet look more than Ken-ough. In a subtle, unexpected nod to Barbie, Gosling opted for hot pink socks that served as the cherry on top (er, the bottom) of his look.
This year's Academy Awards was a family affair for Gosling. He brought along sister Mandi (who he also took as his date in 2017), mom Donna, and stepdad Valerio Attanasio to attend the show. It would seem Momma Gosling took after her son and made another sweet reference to Barbie with her Barbie-fied pink clutch.
This is a big night for Gosling—not only is he up for the Best Supporting Actor award for his role as Ken, but he's also set to perform his surprise hit "I'm Just Ken," which is also up for an Academy Award. The song recently won at the Critic's Choice Awards, resulting in a hilarious, (now meme'd) reaction from Gosling. Here's hoping the Ken material keep coming with Gosling's performance at the Oscars, to match his Barbie pink socks.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes across the board from fashion and beauty to books and celebrities. As a pop culture junkie, Brooke obsessively consumes and writes about the latest movie releases, streaming TV shows, and celebrity scandals. She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
