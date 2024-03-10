Gabrielle Union Is a Walking Disco Ball at the 2024 Oscars

Oscars night has finally arrived in Hollywood, meaning the film industry’s A-list has brought their sartorial A-game to the red carpet. The looks so far have run the gamut from simple and sleek to absolutely over-the-top, but no attendee has sparkled quite as brightly as actress Gabrielle Union is in her custom Carolina Herrera gown.

Union worked with longtime stylist Thomas Christos Kikis to create the look. Entirely custom gowns are nothing new at this point in awards season, but Union’s custom gown had a unique start: It began as two separate pieces! Both pieces come from Herrera’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection. The strapless peplumed top of Union’s dress is a mini dress in its own right, while the column-style bottom was originally a maxi skirt styled with a crisp white button-down shirt in the collection.

As if the dress wasn’t sparkly enough, Union accessorized her gown with a statement-making necklace and rings from Tiffany & Co. and opted for a pair of black satin platform heels from Stuart Weitzman.

Gabrielle Union's show-stopping look on the 2024 Oscar's red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Union opted for a simple Oscars beauty look to offset her show-stopping gown. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek high bun, and her skin was simple and glowing. Full, fluttery lashes and a pale pink matte lip color perfectly completed the look.

Gabrielle Union's beauty look on the 2024 Oscar's red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Union is accompanying her husband, basketball player Dwayne Wade, for tonight's big event. Wade is an executive producer for The Barber of Little Rock, nominated tonight in the Best Documentary Short category. Wade wore a black-and-white tuxedo from Versace for the occasion. Wade's look complimented his wife's gown with a subtle broach on this lapel. The duo should win the award for Best Dressed Couple.