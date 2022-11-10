Ryan Reynolds Says His Daughters With Blake Lively Thought Taylor Swift Was Just an "Aunt," Not a Famous Popstar

In the same way that Prince George had to find out at some point that his grandpa, his dad, and himself would one day become King, there comes a time in every celebrity kid's life when they realize who their mommies and daddies are to the culture at large.
In the case of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's three daughters, they were so used to seeing Taylor Swift around that they thought she was just a regular friend of their parents', their dad revealed recently.
"I think what's most exciting for them is that, for the longest time, they just thought Taylor's just a, you know, like an aunt, like a friend of Mommy and Daddy that's very, very close, almost family, and then they went to a concert one day and were like, 'Ooooh. This isn't a hobby!'" Reynolds said in an interview with SiriusXM. LOL.
Anyway, regardless of that, everyone in their family is a huge fan, and they're obsessed with her new album.
"That's like a religion in our house," the Deadpool actor said.
"Yeah no, they were extremely excited... In fact, I'm not making this up, we are having a Taylor Swift Midnights dance party right after this.
"It's Sunday, we're headed straight to the porch where we're doing a full dance number set to Midnights. Swear words included.
"My favorite thing is when my three-year-old is just throwing down the F-bomb in a song and has no idea that that's... yeah."
Reynolds and Lively share daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, and are expecting a fourth child.
Swift has come up a lot in Reynolds' recent interviews, especially because of a fan theory that the singer has a role in upcoming movie Deadpool 3. Although Reynolds firmly denied that rumor, he said he would be super happy to have her in the movie if the opportunity arose.
"Are you kidding me?" he told Entertainment Tonight. "I would do anything for that woman. She's a genius."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
