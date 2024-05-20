Sabrina Carpenter was Saturday Night Live's musical guest this past weekend, and she more than delivered on fans' expectations.
One of the most anticipated parts of Carpenter's appearance on the live comedy show was the outro to her song "Nonsense," which she always tailors to where she's performing—making sure to add in some ~spicy~ words.
As a point of reference, the outro on the studio recording goes, "This song catchier than chicken pox is / I bet your house is where my other sock is / Woke up this morning, thought I'd write a pop hit / How quickly can you take your clothes off, pop quiz?"
In her live performances of the song, Carpenter then adds some lines on the end of that outro.
At SNL, she sang, "He is 30 Rock-hard 'cause I said 'hi' / My sense of humor is but I am not dry / SNL I just came for the first time"
While this was hilarious, some fans (it's me, I am some fans) were disappointed that the singer didn't take the opportunity to bring Jake Gyllenhaal—the evening's host—into it all, since he is famously Taylor Swift's ex, and Carpenter is one of Swift's Eras Tour opening acts. Obviously, though, someone along the way must have thought that was a bad idea and vetoed it.
Other fan favorite outros have included:
- At Coachella on April 19, 2024: "Made his knees so weak he had to spread mine / He’s drinkin’ my bath water like it's red wine / Coachella, see you back here when I headline"
- Buenos Aires, Nov. 11, 2023: "He said, 'What’s your name?' I said 'Sabrina' / Saw that obelisco, said 'que linda' / Who’s the loudest here in Argentina?"
- Nashville, May 2, 2023: "Maybe you won't date me, but your dad will / Tonight I will be drinking, who's got Advil? / Did you know I wrote this song in Nashville?"
At SNL, Carpenter also stole fans' hearts by performing "Espresso," and by playing Daphne in a Scooby-Doo skit, with Gyllenhaal playing a slightly murderous Fred.
After the show, Carpenter expressed her gratitude for the milestone on Instagram, writing, "literally working late cuz I’m a singer @nbcsnl thank you for having us I’m sooooo not chill about it and never will be"
