Taylor Swift likes Instagram post that includes a ranking of her exes.

After Taylor Swift released her eleventh studio album The Tortured Poets Department and shocked fans with a surprise 15 additional songs, she is apparently feeling empowered to weigh on what some consider to be the definitive ranking of the pop star's exes.
Swift unceremoniously "liked" a recent Instagram post shared by the media company Betches, that included a meme that ranked her past boyfriends.... and, yes, it included her current boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, too.
At the bottom of the ex-filled pyramid was Calvin Harris, Joe Alwyn, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Swift's most recent ex, Matty Healy.
The mid-tier boyfriends, according to the meme (and apparently Swift?) were as follows: Taylor Lautner, Tom Hiddleston and Harry Styles.
At the top of pyramid? You guessed it: Swift's current beau, Kelce. The pair were recently spotted at Coachella and it's safe to say, the PDA is real.
Fans certainly noticed that Swift "liked" the post, and were quick to share their surprise and delight in the comment section.
"I CANT BELIEVE TAYLOR LIKED THIS… SHE IS COMING FOR JOE," one fan wrote.
"Taylor liking this is hilarious," another commented.
"Taylor liked this post and I’m here for it," another wrote.
Fans are already speculating that Swift confirmed that her ex, Alwyn, cheated via so-called "clues" sprinkled throughout lyrics on The Tortured Poets Department, providing an alleged reason for the end of the former couple's six-year relationship.
One "clue" is in the song "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone, on which the pop star sings: "My husband is cheating, I wanna kill him."
Swift also touches on her relationship with rock musician Healy in the album who, according to sources who spoke to US Weekly, was reportedly afraid he would be a "villain" of Swift's latest project.
"Matty’s family knew about the relationship,” the insider told the publication. “And they were worried that Taylor was going to rip him apart. Matty has struggled with life in the public eye, and he’s been doing really well, but the last thing that he needs is for every Swiftie in the world to think he’s a villain.”
Another source told the same publication that Healy was "really appreciative" to receive a gracious "heads-up" from Swift's team regarding her new album.
