Kim Kardashian Scolds Son Saint, 7, When He Gives the Middle Finger to the Paparazzi

Couldn’t help but laugh on this one: while leaving her seven-year-old son Saint’s basketball game in Los Angeles on Friday, mom Kim Kardashian looked stern when she noticed Saint was flipping off the paparazzi, holding his middle finger up to the photographers that are likely a consistent and constant part of his young life.
Kardashian was walking alongside Saint and one of his basketball teammates in the parking lot of an Islands restaurant—Saint still in his white basketball jersey—when the three were met by a pack of photographers, Page Six reports. Saint giggled after showing the group his middle finger, “which resulted in a scolding from his mom, who briefly covered his face with her hand,” the outlet reports.
Saint takes after his older sister, North, who flipped the photographer off during her family Christmas card photoshoot back in 2021, Kardashian herself revealed in season one of Hulu’s The Kardashians (which returns September 28, by the way). “They always cry,” Kardashian said. “Nobody gets along. Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger. It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just a good 30 minutes. Yeah, it’s a lot. It’s just a lot being a mom.”
In addition to North and Saint, Kardashian is also mom to daughter Chicago and son Psalm, all of whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.
And, by the way, Saint seems to be much more sweet than salty: In a clip Kardashian posted on her Instagram Story for Mother’s Day, she shared a message from her eldest son that said “Mom, I’m very grateful for you. I know I’m mean to you a lot. I say you’re nothing to me, but you mean the world to me. I love you more than anything. You’re my favorite in the family. I even love you more than my cute little brother, Psalm.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
