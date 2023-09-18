Kim Kardashian Scolds Son Saint, 7, When He Gives the Middle Finger to the Paparazzi

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Couldn’t help but laugh on this one: while leaving her seven-year-old son Saint’s basketball game in Los Angeles on Friday, mom Kim Kardashian looked stern when she noticed Saint was flipping off the paparazzi, holding his middle finger up to the photographers that are likely a consistent and constant part of his young life.

Kardashian was walking alongside Saint and one of his basketball teammates in the parking lot of an Islands restaurant—Saint still in his white basketball jersey—when the three were met by a pack of photographers, Page Six reports. Saint giggled after showing the group his middle finger, “which resulted in a scolding from his mom, who briefly covered his face with her hand,” the outlet reports.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Saint takes after his older sister, North, who flipped the photographer off during her family Christmas card photoshoot back in 2021, Kardashian herself revealed in season one of Hulu’s The Kardashians (which returns September 28, by the way). “They always cry,” Kardashian said. “Nobody gets along. Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger. It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just a good 30 minutes. Yeah, it’s a lot. It’s just a lot being a mom.”

In addition to North and Saint, Kardashian is also mom to daughter Chicago and son Psalm, all of whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And, by the way, Saint seems to be much more sweet than salty: In a clip Kardashian posted on her Instagram Story for Mother’s Day, she shared a message from her eldest son that said “Mom, I’m very grateful for you. I know I’m mean to you a lot. I say you’re nothing to me, but you mean the world to me. I love you more than anything. You’re my favorite in the family. I even love you more than my cute little brother, Psalm.”