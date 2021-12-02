Sam Asghari Wishes His "Lioness" Britney Spears a Happy Birthday in Sweet Instagram

Britney Spears has been super excited about her birthday for a while now, and fiancé Sam Asghari seems to understand how much of a momentous occasion Dec. 2 is for his Sagittarius love.

The personal trainer posted a photo of the two of them kissing and another of them posing side by side on Instagram on Dec. 1. "I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world," he wrote. "Everyday is your birthday my queen ... Happy 1st birthday to my wife #dec2nd @britneyspears"

A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari) A photo posted by on

Spears posted the same pics on her own Instagram account, and took the opportunity to set the record straight about a couple of things. "Oh the precious joy today !!! Me and my fiancé are so excited to be going away …. as you can see I’m not 800 pounds like the paps have me in pics … I’ve been working out and it’s real … whatever !!!! God thank you for being able to go out of the country !!!! I am blessed !!!!"

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) A photo posted by on

Before that, Spears explained that she'd felt affected by paparazzi photos taken of her the previous day and showed her healing process. Alongside a video of her dancing to Madonna's "Vogue," the star wrote, "Don’t you just love @Madonna ???? I had a sh*tty day yesterday !!! Paps took pics of me coming out of a public bathroom ….. I mean how embarrassing is that ???? So right when I got home I had a PFC … it means 'party for confidence ' and I swear if you have confidence struggles or low self esteem and need to practice walking with your head held high and kinda hunched over … you must try it !!!!"

She shared the Britney Spears Method for Self-Confidence below:

"#1 Put some heels on and a dress !!!

#2 put sparkles on your body !!!!

#3 Put on @nickiminaj and play it LOUD !!!

#4 put some lip gloss on … the kind you want to eat !!!

#5 Keep your head held high no matter what and just shake what ya mama gave ya !!!

I mean I’ve NEVER DONE THIS BEFORE EVER …. Except for last night of course !!!!"

Now can we all agree to stop being horrible to her? Please and thank you.