Britney Spears Says She's Finally on the "Right Medication," Has Herself to Thank

Britney Spears' life for the past 13 years sounds like it has been a waking nightmare. Throughout it all, the star has embodied strength and courage—and she finally gets to enjoy her freedom after the end of her conservatorship. If there's one thing Spears won't do, though, it's take this newfound freedom for granted.

"That beautiful … nice … and warm f***ing fuzzy feeling when you’ve been waiting patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life however you choose and it’s finally here !!!! Lighting my candles sure is a joy folks !!!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of a fireplace decked out for Christmas.

The star went on to explain that she finally felt more like herself after switching medications.

"And you might be surprised cause my prayers are pretty damn powerful ESPECIALLY when you’re on the right medication just a month ago !!!!" she wrote. "Damn I can actually pray …. it feels so good to just BE HERE !!!! I’M HERE … thanks to no doctor or conservatorship people … good God my friends … it’s good to BE HERE and be PRESENT !!!! Since I can actually PRAY now hopefully in just 3 months there will be a shift for me … I mean who knows …"

Credit where credit is due, Spears knows that she got through this terrible time in her life thanks to her own strength. "I’m not gonna thank anyone I’m gonna pull a @snoopdogg and say I thank ME for believing in ME !!!!! Let's watch watch watch some TV folks !!!!"

She has also previously thanked her fiancé Sam Asghari for standing alongside her on this journey.