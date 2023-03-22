Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's Daughters "Were at Each Other's Throats" All the Time in Preschool, Apparently

Before Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock were costars, they were parents at the same preschool.

Unfortunately, their daughters Everly Tatum and Laila Bullock, who are similar ages and attended school together, weren't always destined to be fast friends.

"Channing and I were always getting called by the principal of our school because our daughters were at each other's throats," Bullock recently told People at a screening of the two actors' movie, The Lost City.

"It's not the case anymore, but like one of them was trying to outdo the other one and take the other one down. It was hilarious."

She added, "So we were always praying it was the other one's daughter when we were called into the office." LOL.

Bullock went on to explain that there was no bullying between the two, but that both were equally competitive with each other.

But now that the girls have had time to get to know each other better, they're basically besties.

"They're both equally suited and they were both as strong but now we had a month for them to be quarantined while we were filming and it was a love fest," Bullock said.

"Just sleepovers, everyone in my bed. It was everyone, not Channing. Just the kids. Channing got the night off, he was off with his buddies." Classic Channing.

Bullock is mom to Louis, 13, and Laila, 11, both of whom she adopted. Tatum shares daughter Everly, 9, with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

Also, and I was not aware of this until about five minutes ago (but you may be if you have young children), Tatum has written a whole series of glitter princess picture books titled Sparkella (opens in new tab), which is the best news ever, honestly. That's all from me, bye!