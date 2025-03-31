This Surprising Duo Has Been Called the "Most Compatible Royal Couple"
"They have had this deep love since they were both very young."
The Royal Family is full of love stories—some more twisty than others—and according to one expert, it's not a couple from the glamorous younger generation who takes the cake as "most compatible." Instead, there's a pair whose journey spans more than half a century, weathering intense public scrutiny before finally reaching their happily-ever-after.
Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton said, “I would say Charles and Camilla are the most compatible royal couple. They have had this deep love since they were both very young. We're talking about a 50-year-plus romance."
Stanton continued that The King and Queen—who are approaching their 20th anniversary on April 9—have "been in love a long time and it's been an intense relationship where they've had to overcome a lot." Of course, the royal couple faced years of controversy and rocky public opinion after their longtime affair become public knowledge in the 1990s. But decades later, Charles and Camilla are still going strong.
"Even looking at pictures of them when they were younger, whenever Camilla was photographed, it's so clear they had this deep intensity for one another and it has continued to grow," Stanton added. Indeed, Queen Camilla is said to be the only person The King "will listen to" when it comes to his health, and she plays an enormous role in his support system as he continues to fight cancer.
"They have the same passion for each other still to this day," the body language expert said, adding that "Charles is often looking around and fidgeting when Camilla isn't by his side, which shows how dependent he is on her."
He pointed out the "genuine laughter shared between them with engaged eye contact" when they're at official royal events, noting how "this shows how they are on the same page emotionally."
King Charles is a famous workaholic, but Stanton said that Camilla gets him to loosen up. "When he was a young prince, we rarely saw him display a relaxed nature," the body language expert added. "Camilla brings that side out of him where he can be himself, let go and just enjoy his time as King.”
Hopefully, the public will get to see more of The King's relaxed side when the royal couple visits Italy in April. Despite the monarch's recent hospitalization, the trip is scheduled to continue—and Charles and Camilla will mark their 20th wedding anniversary in romantic Rome.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
