Scarlett Johansson Makes Fun of Her Double Oscar Losses in M&Ms Super Bowl Commercial

What’s that phrase? “She who can laugh at herself will never cease to be entertained”? Well, we love Scarlett Johansson for not being afraid to poke a little fun at herself in her Super Bowl ad spot for M&Ms about “Almost Champions,” where she stars alongside NFL legends Dan Marino, Terrell Owens, and Bruce Smith to take a jab at her Oscar losses.
Marino, Owens, and Smith are some of the greatest players from the League to never win a Super Bowl, so they too know the feeling of being so close, yet so far from a career-defining victory. People reports that in the M&Ms commercial the group brainstorms a way to get their hands on a runner up prize: “Only Super Bowl winners get a ring, right?” Marino asks at the start of the clip. “Wrong! M&Ms presents the ‘Almost Champions: Ring of Comfort.’ It’s actual science.”
The former Miami Dolphins quarterback explains what the rings are made of, adding “First we took comforting M&Ms peanut butter and compressed it into real diamonds.” M&Ms characters make an appearance, with the yellow M&M chiming in “It doesn’t taste like peanut butter,” to which the brown M&M responds, scornfully, “Don’t lick the bling.”
Then back to Marino: “Then we polish them with the signs of those who almost won a Super Bowl.” Owens and Smith are seen breathing over the jewelry. “Almost,” Smith says.
Then in comes Johansson. The red M&M holds the ring in her face as she says “I’ve lost two Oscar races!” before the red M&M adds “In the same year!” (She was nominated for an Academy Award for both Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit in 2020.) In response, Johansson shoots the red M&M a disapproving look before the candy hands her one of the rings. “Don’t tell Marino I gave you this,” he says.
Of the spot, Johansson said in a release “It’s playful and comforting at the same time, just like one of my all-time favorite Mars candies, Peanut Butter M&Ms. I hope fans enjoy watching the ad as much as I enjoyed making it.”
You can catch the full 30-second ad in the first quarter of tonight’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
This Company Is Dropping Major Hints of a Super Bowl Ad Featuring Beyoncé
Two teasers referencing “Lemonade” and “Renaissance” make us think Bey’s headed to our screens tonight.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Jennifer Aniston Honors Her 55th Trip Around the Sun With Moving Photo Montage
"Grateful."
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Be at the Super Bowl Tonight?
Harry made a surprise appearance at the 2024 NFL Honors in Las Vegas on Thursday.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
'SNL' Made a Very Important Point About Ivanka Trump with This Fake Fragrance Ad
"She's a woman who knows what she wants—and knows what she's doing."
By Kayleigh Roberts