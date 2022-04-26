Scott Disick Called Himself "Good Luck Chuck" After Ex Sofia Richie Got Engaged
HAHAHA
Scott Disick is a long-time favorite for many Kardashian fans, and I'm starting to see why.
News broke last week that his ex of three years, Sofia Richie, had gotten engaged, just months after his other very famous ex, Kourtney Kardashian, announced her own engagement.
In response, Disick took to Instagram to make light of the situation with a photo of himself on a boat in Miami, captioned, "In the 305 just call me good luck chuck."
A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou)
A photo posted by on
The joke is a reference to the 2007 rom-com Good Luck Chuck starring Dane Cook, in which every woman he sleeps with ends up marrying the next guy she meets. Essentially, it's a very good joke.
"Scott is happy for Sofia and has moved on from their relationship," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "He posted his Instagram with the Good Luck Chuck caption because he was being tagged in posts about Sofia and Kourtney's engagements and wanted to make a joke about it in response."
The insider added, "Scott is still definitely heartbroken over Kourtney and seeing her with Travis is still hard for him."
Richie is engaged to Elliot Grainge, and posted beautiful shots of the proposal on Instagram along with the caption, "Forever isn’t long enough."
A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie)
A photo posted by on
As for Kardashian—with whom Disick shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign, she got engaged to partner Travis Barker back in October. She also announced the happy news via Instagram, writing simply, "forever."
A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)
A photo posted by on
Disick has reportedly had a hard time accepting Barker as part of his life, but has done his best to make an effort for the kids.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Unisex and Genderless Fashion Brands Changing the Game
Fashion for everyone, regardless of gender.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
How to Style Curtain Bangs: A Hairstylist-Approved Guide
Get your round brush ready.
By Tatjana Freund
-
Gigi Hadid's Birthday Hair Transformation Is Completely Stunning
That COLOR.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Reportedly Started IVF "Last Summer"
Kourt got candid about her IVF journey on 'The Kardashians' on Hulu's new episode.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Deeply Regrets Her All-Fendi Outfit From 2006: "I Was Not Killing It"
It's OK, Kim, none of us were killing it in '06.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
James Corden Comforted Anxious Khloé Kardashian Ahead of 'Late Late Show' Appearance
Warning: heartwarming stuff ahead.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Kardashians Cut in Line at Disneyland and People Are Not Having It
They paid for a VIP tour.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Kardashians' Easter Breakfast Party Was So Fancy It Hurts
Personalized Easter eggs? Gift baskets? Kiddie bikes? Gumball machines???
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Have Entered Their PDA Era
No more involving Flavor Flav in their social strategy.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Pete Davidson's Mom Would Love Him to Have a Baby With Kim Kardashian
You love to see a supportive family.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Scott Disick Apparently Still "Despises" Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian's Fiancé
Awks.
By Iris Goldsztajn