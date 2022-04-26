Scott Disick Called Himself "Good Luck Chuck" After Ex Sofia Richie Got Engaged

HAHAHA

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are seen on September 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Getty/BG002/Bauer-Griffin)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

Scott Disick is a long-time favorite for many Kardashian fans, and I'm starting to see why.

News broke last week that his ex of three years, Sofia Richie, had gotten engaged, just months after his other very famous ex, Kourtney Kardashian, announced her own engagement.

In response, Disick took to Instagram to make light of the situation with a photo of himself on a boat in Miami, captioned, "In the 305 just call me good luck chuck."

A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou)

A photo posted by on

The joke is a reference to the 2007 rom-com Good Luck Chuck starring Dane Cook, in which every woman he sleeps with ends up marrying the next guy she meets. Essentially, it's a very good joke.

"Scott is happy for Sofia and has moved on from their relationship," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "He posted his Instagram with the Good Luck Chuck caption because he was being tagged in posts about Sofia and Kourtney's engagements and wanted to make a joke about it in response."

The insider added, "Scott is still definitely heartbroken over Kourtney and seeing her with Travis is still hard for him."

Richie is engaged to Elliot Grainge, and posted beautiful shots of the proposal on Instagram along with the caption, "Forever isn’t long enough."

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie)

A photo posted by on

As for Kardashian—with whom Disick shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign, she got engaged to partner Travis Barker back in October. She also announced the happy news via Instagram, writing simply, "forever."

A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)

A photo posted by on

Disick has reportedly had a hard time accepting Barker as part of his life, but has done his best to make an effort for the kids.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.