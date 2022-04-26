Scott Disick Called Himself "Good Luck Chuck" After Ex Sofia Richie Got Engaged

Scott Disick is a long-time favorite for many Kardashian fans, and I'm starting to see why.

News broke last week that his ex of three years, Sofia Richie, had gotten engaged, just months after his other very famous ex, Kourtney Kardashian, announced her own engagement.

In response, Disick took to Instagram to make light of the situation with a photo of himself on a boat in Miami, captioned, "In the 305 just call me good luck chuck."

A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) A photo posted by on

The joke is a reference to the 2007 rom-com Good Luck Chuck starring Dane Cook, in which every woman he sleeps with ends up marrying the next guy she meets. Essentially, it's a very good joke.

"Scott is happy for Sofia and has moved on from their relationship," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "He posted his Instagram with the Good Luck Chuck caption because he was being tagged in posts about Sofia and Kourtney's engagements and wanted to make a joke about it in response."

The insider added, "Scott is still definitely heartbroken over Kourtney and seeing her with Travis is still hard for him."

Richie is engaged to Elliot Grainge, and posted beautiful shots of the proposal on Instagram along with the caption, "Forever isn’t long enough."

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) A photo posted by on

As for Kardashian—with whom Disick shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign, she got engaged to partner Travis Barker back in October. She also announced the happy news via Instagram, writing simply, "forever."

A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash) A photo posted by on

Disick has reportedly had a hard time accepting Barker as part of his life, but has done his best to make an effort for the kids.