Scott Disick "Sets Aside" Any "Hostility" Towards Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker for His Kids, Source Says
His kids are everything to him.
By Iris Goldsztajn published
Many people were happy for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker following their engagement, but Scott Disick was not one of them.
As a reminder, this was put extremely plainly by a source speaking to People back in October. He was "not happy about the engagement," they said. Can I make it any more obvious?
Around the same time, a source told Us Weekly that Disick "has refused to be in the same room with [Barker] at times," which, awkward.
Now though, a new source tells Us Weekly that Disick knows to lay down his arms when his children are involved (he shares daughter Penelope and sons Mason and Reign with Kardashian).
"All Scott talks about is his kids," the source says. "He’s always bringing them up in conversation when he’s not physically with them.
"He’s definitely a very good father and cares and loves them so much," the source continued. "He wants to be a good role model to them."
Part of being a good role model, then, is being cordial with his ex and her fiancé when the occasion calls for it. "Whatever kind of hostility he has with Travis and Kourtney, he sets it aside in front of the kids," the insider said.
The source also explained that Disick is "a good guy" and "very passionate about things he’s interested in." That said, "[w]hat makes [his hobbies] even more special to him is getting to share his hobbies and experiences with his kids."
Kardashian and Barker began dating in early 2021 and put a ring on it in October.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
