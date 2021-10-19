Scott Disick Is "Not Happy" About Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Engagement, Apparently
Hoo boy.
When Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged, it was only a matter of time until we caught wind of how Scott Disick was taking the news—and the answer is poorly, as it turns out.
Although Disick has been keenly aware of his ex' relationship with Barker (and has reportedly been less-than-gracious about it), it sounds like he never thought it would actually progress to this extent.
Disick is "not happy about the engagement," a source tells People. "Scott never approved of Kourtney dating Travis. He has struggled with their relationship. He always had this idea that he and Kourtney would eventually get back together. He was pretty shocked when he found out that she was dating Travis."
Unfortunately for Disick, it looks like he might have to stop holding out hope for a reunion with Kardashian, since she's planning to marry another man and be with him "forever." The exes share three kids—Mason, Penelope and Reign—and sources say Kardashian would like to have a fourth child, this time with Barker.
To be fair to Disick, his relationship with Kardashian was on and off for years, and many a KUWTK fan was equally convinced that they would in fact end up together. Although he has dated Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin since their last breakup, his relationships haven't stood the test of time. His mistake was just to assume that Kardashian was less serious about Barker than she actually is. Easily done, I guess.
Related Stories
-
Prince Harry’s Ex-Girlfriend Just Paid Meghan Markle a Subtle Compliment
Florence St. George, who dated Prince Harry in 2011, said the spotlight was “terrifying.”
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Plan to Spend Thanksgiving This Year
The royal couple intend to have a low-key, home-cooked holiday.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Britney Spears Called Out Christina Aguilera for Not Supporting Her Conservatorship Battle
The Instagram Story on Spears's account throws not-to-subtle shade to Christina, while thanking Lady Gaga for her support.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
The 50 Best Celebrity Couple Halloween Costumes Ever
Honestly, we're impressed.
By Charlotte Chilton •
-
Alicia Keys Gets What She Wants
With her jazzy new album, Keys, the singer stopped worrying about everything except what matters: Her own opinion.
By Jessica Herndon •
-
Brooke Shields on Reinventing Yourself, Making Friends in Your 40s, and More
The actress and CEO shared inspiring advice during a panel at 'Marie Claire's' "Power Trip: Off the Grid" conference.
By Rachel Epstein •
-
Alicia Keys on Her Upcoming Album 'Keys,' Life Lessons From Her Mom, and More
The singer opened up during a special panel at 'Marie Claire's' "Power Trip: Off the Grid" conference.
By Rachel Epstein •
-
Lady Louise Windsor Is Turning 18, But She Probably Won’t Take a “Princess” Title
The Queen’s youngest granddaughter will probably take on more royal duties regardless of title.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Prince Harry Won’t Wear His Military Uniform to Hand Out Medals to Veterans
His military titles were stripped after he left royal duties, though some have argued his service record should qualify.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Hiring for a Communications Role
Finally a chance to show off all that knowledge of the Cambridges' social media.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Prince William and Kate May to Move to Windsor for the Queen’s Health
Having her great-grandkids there will be “invigorating," says a royal expert.
By Marie Claire Editors •