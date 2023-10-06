Selena Gomez Wore 3 Dresses, Each More Beautiful Than the Next, For Her Charity Gala

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Selena Gomez is so cool.

Not only is she a superstar singer, TV and movie actress, beauty empire founder, and content creator, but she's also a fierce mental health advocate—via her editorial platform Wondermind as well as her charity, the Rare Impact Fund.

To benefit the latter, Gomez hosted a star-studded gala on Wednesday, and of course she dressed for the occasion—in not one but three utterly fabulous outfits.

Her arrival look consisted of a sumptuous, glittering, custom silver gown by Valentino (per Cosmopolitan). This halter dress featured a long train, as well as a rose-shaped embellishment on the front. She paired it with Messika drop earrings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Next, the star stunned in a ridiculously beautiful flower-shaped mini by Rahul Mishra.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And last but not least, Gomez changed into a Monse mini dress to speak on stage. This black bodycon dress featured a mock neck and long sleeves, plus a flower-and-zebra print. Also, you can actually buy this one if you've fallen for it!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The gala, which benefited youth mental health, included the auctioning off of two Eras Tour tickets donated by Gomez' friend Taylor Swift herself, which sold for a whopping $15,000, per People.

The event saw special performances from Marshmello and H.E.R., and the guest list included a whole bunch of celebs, such as Gomez' Only Murders in the Buildings costar Martin Short, plus Taylor and Taylor Lautner (not a typo), Tyga, Benny Blanco, Colton Underwood, Francia Raisa, Iskra Lawrence and more.

At the gala, People asked Gomez whether she wanted the Rare Impact Fund to be her legacy. "I really hope so. I'm kind of nervous," she said.

"It is my first time throwing something and I hate asking people for money, so I don't know. It's a weird concept, but I know that we're doing a good thing and I couldn't be more lucky to have the platform to do that."

Go Sel!