Selena Gomez Wore 3 Dresses, Each More Beautiful Than the Next, For Her Charity Gala

No, I won't *calm down* about this.

Selena Gomez Hosts The Inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Selena Gomez is so cool.

Not only is she a superstar singer, TV and movie actress, beauty empire founder, and content creator, but she's also a fierce mental health advocate—via her editorial platform Wondermind as well as her charity, the Rare Impact Fund.

To benefit the latter, Gomez hosted a star-studded gala on Wednesday, and of course she dressed for the occasion—in not one but three utterly fabulous outfits.

Her arrival look consisted of a sumptuous, glittering, custom silver gown by Valentino (per Cosmopolitan). This halter dress featured a long train, as well as a rose-shaped embellishment on the front. She paired it with Messika drop earrings.

Selena Gomez Hosts the Inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Next, the star stunned in a ridiculously beautiful flower-shaped mini by Rahul Mishra.

Selena Gomez Hosts The Inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And last but not least, Gomez changed into a Monse mini dress to speak on stage. This black bodycon dress featured a mock neck and long sleeves, plus a flower-and-zebra print. Also, you can actually buy this one if you've fallen for it!

Selena Gomez Hosts The Inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Monse Velvet Botanial Bodycon Minidress
Monse Velvet Botanial Bodycon Minidress

The gala, which benefited youth mental health, included the auctioning off of two Eras Tour tickets donated by Gomez' friend Taylor Swift herself, which sold for a whopping $15,000, per People.

The event saw special performances from Marshmello and H.E.R., and the guest list included a whole bunch of celebs, such as Gomez' Only Murders in the Buildings costar Martin Short, plus Taylor and Taylor Lautner (not a typo), Tyga, Benny Blanco, Colton Underwood, Francia Raisa, Iskra Lawrence and more.

At the gala, People asked Gomez whether she wanted the Rare Impact Fund to be her legacy. "I really hope so. I'm kind of nervous," she said.

"It is my first time throwing something and I hate asking people for money, so I don't know. It's a weird concept, but I know that we're doing a good thing and I couldn't be more lucky to have the platform to do that."

Go Sel!

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest