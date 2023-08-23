Selena Gomez Embraces Cottagecore Trend in Blue Floral Maxi Dress

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Selena Gomez looks darling in her new cottagecore dress! The "Hands to Myself" singer recently shared a photo of herself wearing a cottagecore blue floral maxi dress on Instagram. She posted the pic to her IG Story on August 21, and the dress is clearly on-trend with the popular TikTok aesthetic.
Gomez shared the dress, which has ruffled sleeves, scrunching on the bodice, and a flared skirt. Cottagecore is an internet aesthetic that idealizes rural European life. It encourages a certain lifestyle rooted in traditional homemaking skills like baking bread instead of purchasing it from the store, gardening, and making your own clothes.
It was first developed in the 2010s on Tumblr and is experiencing a resurgence on TikTok. Other cottagecore looks include corsets, flowy dresses, leather boots, and cream blouses.
This isn't the first time that Gomez has experimented with a frillier style. Earlier this year, she shared a photo of herself on Instagram in DÔEN's Quinn Dress in Salt. It's great to see the Only Murders in the Building actress looking confident in her style choices. She opened up about her fluctuating weight in June and admitted that she hasn't always felt good about her body.
"I fluctuate a lot with my weight, and I remember this night specifically I didn't feel good about my body," Gomez recalled, of the 2015 Met Gala when she wore Vera Wang.
"What was really amazing was I got the chance to work on the dress that fit my body. I think that we came together and built something really beautiful, and something that fit me really well," she continued. "That was a moment where I was like, 'I don't have to be that 19-year-old body shape anymore.'"
Paulina is the Weekend Editor at Cosmopolitan.com.
