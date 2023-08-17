Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Confirm There's "No Beef" Between Them With Cute Wordplay

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa are still feeling that same old love.

The two celebs have confirmed that they are very much still friends amid ongoing feud rumors, and I for one feel reassured.

The Only Murders in the Building star posted a sweet photo on Instagram Stories of hers and Raisa's accidentally matching leopard print shoes while on a night out together in Los Angeles recently.

Raisa reposted the picture to her Stories, writing "No beef, just salsa" and adding, "(This was not planned)"

It's unclear whether the How I Met Your Father actress was referring to the dip kind or the dance kind of salsa, but either way the message is clear: The two women are NOT beefing.

Both Gomez and Raisa also posted photos of themselves enjoying dinner at celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Selena Gomez / Francia Raisa / Instagram)

The reason it needed to be said that Gomez and Raisa are not feuding is that the two sparked rumors of a spat late last year, when Gomez said in an interview, "I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong."

When Raisa spotted a social media post highlighting this quote, she commented (then deleted), "Interesting"

Gomez then commented on a TikTok about the drama, "Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know"

But Gomez dedicated a lovely birthday post to Raisa back in July, showing that there were no hard feelings on her end.

The two women have been friends for ages, and Raisa even donated a kidney to Gomez during her battle with lupus. Thankfully, it looks like that friendship is still going strong. Yay!