Selena Gomez Sent Francia Raisa the Loveliest Birthday Wishes Amid Alleged Feud

Selena Gomez and her longtime friend Francia Raisa had what looked like a bit of a public spat in November last year, and while for all we know they may have made up in private since then, many fans still believe they are feuding.

Well, Gomez won't stand for that, and she made sure we all know exactly how she feels about Raisa when the How I Met Your Father actress' 35th birthday came around on July 26.

The Rare Beauty founder took to Instagram to share three stunning photos of herself and Raisa having what looks like the best time ever over the years, and captioned them, "Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you. @franciaraisa"

Paris Hilton was feeling the love, throwing in two heart-eye emojis in the comment section.

Elsewhere, though, Gomez' followers were kind of battling it out, with some praising the star for "killing 'em with kindness" and others not believing that she truly meant her words about Raisa.

As for the latter, she liked the post but didn't respond, which could definitely have been because of how many messages she received on her birthday—but could also be interpreted as a snub.

Last year, Gomez said in an interview, "I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong."

When Raisa later saw an Instagram post highlighting this quote, she commented, "Interesting," though she later deleted it.

Gomez then saw a TikTok explaining the situation, and commented, "Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know," which definitely made it sound like she was pretty mad.

At the time, though, Raisa unfollowed Gomez—and right now, she is actually following her, which is a good sign.

I definitely hope these two are working things out, because they have been such amazing friends over the years. Importantly, their friendship culminated in Raisa donating a kidney to Gomez while she was battling with lupus, so it's clear they will always have a strong bond no matter what happens.