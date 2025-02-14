Looks Like Kylie Kelce Didn't Love Taylor Swift Being Booed at the Super Bowl Either

For some, Super Bowl LIX was about the Philadelphia Eagles facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs. For others, it was another episode of the Taylor Swift show. What celebrities would she mingle with? What would she wear? How would she and Travis Kelce celebrate if Kansas City won? (No answer to that last one. Sorry to Swifties and Chiefs fans alike.) Being that this was the championship game, though, there were many people in attendance who were very openly anti-Chiefs and anything to do with them, Swift included. So, when she showed up on the jumbotron during the game, Swift was loudly booed by Eagles fans, a group who are widely known for being some of the most chill and polite fans out there. (No. No, they're not.)

Following the game, some famous names jumped to Swift's defense, including, it seems, Kylie Kelce, the wife of Travis' brother, former NFL player Jason Kelce.

As reported by Page Six, Kylie "liked" a Sports Illustrated Instagram post about sportscaster Erin Andrews defending Swift against the boos. (Kylie has since, apparently, "unliked" the post.)

On the Feb. 11 episode of her podcast, Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, Andrews said, "I feel bad for the most famous, amazing woman in the world who fucking gets booed at the Super Bowl. Get out of here. She holds—I mean, she probably holds the record in every stadium, the attendance record in the Superdome as an individual, as one individual standing up on that stage rocking the world.”

Sports Illustrated posted this quote from Andrews on Instagram, and Kylie "liked" the post, implying that she also was not a fan of Swift being booed. (Hey, as stuff involving Taylor Swift goes, this is hardly reading too far into something.)

Kylie's connection to this situation is not just through her relationship to Swift—they've hung out thanks to their significant others being brothers—but through her relationship to the Philadelphia Eagles. Jason played for the Eagles for 13 seasons, and Kylie continues to work with the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Andrews and Kylie weren't the only famous faces to speak out about Swift being booed. Serena Williams—who popped up during Kendrick Lamar's halftime show—wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!"

Eagles player Saquon Barkley commented on the situation on The Howard Stern Show. "They showed her on the jumbotron. She got booed. I don't get it. I don't get why she was getting hate there," Barkley said. He went on to recognize how Swift has made football even more popular. "She's just there supporting her significant other, and she's made the game bigger ... Her being a part of this is only helping us. So, I don't get the dislike that she's getting."

As for Swift's own response, a video of her being booed shows her making a surprised face then laughing alongside Ice Spice, before appearing to say, "What's going on?"