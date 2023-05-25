Shakira Is "Begging" Tom Cruise to "Stop Flirting With Her," Allegedly

Shakira is not interested in dating Tom Cruise, in case you were wondering.

Here's the deal: On May 7, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer and Mission: Impossible actor hung out and appeared to get along quite well at the Miami Formula One Grand Prix racing event.

Immediately, this connection sent the internet into a tailspin, with people wondering if there could be romantic potential between the two.

Those hopes were thwarted on Shakira's end pretty quickly, with a source telling Us Weekly on May 10, "Shakira had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1 but she has no interest in dating him. He was really nice and she enjoyed his company, but she isn’t focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment. She has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids and career for now."

Shakira and her ex Gerard Piqué split in mid-2022 amid cheating allegations on his part, and share children Sasha and Milan.

Us Weekly's source continued, "Shakira has seen the online rumors that Tom has been courting her—and how fans are chiming in with their opinions—but she thinks it’s hilarious because it’s just not true. She had a fun time when they chatted, but that’s as far as things have gone."

Simultaneously, though, a source told Page Six that Cruise was "extremely interested in pursuing her" and that there was "chemistry" there, with a second source claiming that the Top Gun star had sent Shakira flowers.

It sounds like Cruise's interest in the popstar is indeed real, because now another source has told Heat that Shakira has been "begging him to stop flirting with her" (via the Mirror).

The source also said that Cruise was "giddy" after meeting Shakira in Miami, and that he acted a bit like he did at the beginning of his relationship with Katie Holmes (I think we all remember *that* Oprah couch-jumping moment, if only from second-hand embarrassment).

"He came away convinced they had a real connection they needed to build on," the source added.

Shakira, as for her, has no hard feelings about the whole situation, but just isn't interested in dating Cruise.

"She doesn't want to embarrass or upset him, but there's no attraction or romance on her part—she was just being friendly," the source said. "She's flattered but not interested."

Fair enough!