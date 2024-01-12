Simu Liu Pinky Swears There Will Be No Taylor Swift "Slander" When He Hosts the People's Choice Awards

Simu Liu has been announced as the presenter for the upcoming 2024 People's Choice Awards on Feb. 19, and he has made a singular promise: not to make any mean jokes about Taylor Swift at the event.

Quote-tweeting an announcement that he would be presenting the awards show, Liu assured his followers, "there will be no taylor slander at the 2024 PCAs that's a personal guarantee"

there will be no taylor slander at the 2024 PCAs that's a personal guarantee https://t.co/cbLROABz7sJanuary 11, 2024 See more

"Thanks Ken!" replied several commenters.

"Only Swifties are allowed to host shows for the foreseeable future," said one person.

"Promise no Barbie slander either because even as a Swiftie, it was much worse," requested another, which—given the actor was in the movie himself—feels unlikely anyway.

In case you're confused as to why Liu brought up Taylor Swift in the first place, the context is that Golden Globes host Jo Koy made a subpar joke about the singer last Sunday which left her looking distinctly unimpressed, and fans angry that their fave was being targeted just for existing.

The joke went, "As you know, we came on after a football double header. The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift. I swear."

If you're still confused, I'm guessing you're new around here? But the "joke" is that Swift has been dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for about six months, and regularly attends his football games to support him, as any good partner would do.

Every time she attends, she ends up being shown on TV a lot, which makes some football fans mad. But it's kinda like? What's she supposed to do about it?

Anyway, I think we can all breathe a hefty sigh of relief that there'll be none of this nonsense on Simu Liu's watch. Good man!