Simu Liu Pinky Swears There Will Be No Taylor Swift "Slander" When He Hosts the People's Choice Awards

Simu Liu has been announced as the presenter for the upcoming 2024 People's Choice Awards on Feb. 19, and he has made a singular promise: not to make any mean jokes about Taylor Swift at the event.
Quote-tweeting an announcement that he would be presenting the awards show, Liu assured his followers, "there will be no taylor slander at the 2024 PCAs that's a personal guarantee"
there will be no taylor slander at the 2024 PCAs that's a personal guarantee https://t.co/cbLROABz7sJanuary 11, 2024
"Thanks Ken!" replied several commenters.
"Only Swifties are allowed to host shows for the foreseeable future," said one person.
"Promise no Barbie slander either because even as a Swiftie, it was much worse," requested another, which—given the actor was in the movie himself—feels unlikely anyway.
In case you're confused as to why Liu brought up Taylor Swift in the first place, the context is that Golden Globes host Jo Koy made a subpar joke about the singer last Sunday which left her looking distinctly unimpressed, and fans angry that their fave was being targeted just for existing.
The joke went, "As you know, we came on after a football double header. The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift. I swear."
If you're still confused, I'm guessing you're new around here? But the "joke" is that Swift has been dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for about six months, and regularly attends his football games to support him, as any good partner would do.
Every time she attends, she ends up being shown on TV a lot, which makes some football fans mad. But it's kinda like? What's she supposed to do about it?
Anyway, I think we can all breathe a hefty sigh of relief that there'll be none of this nonsense on Simu Liu's watch. Good man!
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Margot Robbie Thinks People Are "Sick" of Seeing Her On Screen After 'Barbie'
Obviously, that's ridiculous.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Here's What We Know About 'Single's Inferno' Season 4 So Far
Crossing our fingers for a speedy renewal.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Once Again, Selena Gomez Is Finding Comfort In Dark Hair
She ditched her highlights for a deep brown shade.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Another Green Dress? We Know Exactly What Taylor Swift Is Trying to Tell Us
"There will be no further explanation. There will just be reputation."
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Travis Kelce Joked He's "Feeling the Pressure" Ahead of First Valentine's Day With Taylor Swift
Fellas, it's not that hard...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Megyn Kelly Just Implied Taylor Swift Isn't "Smart" Because of Her Reaction to the Golden Globes Joke About Her
Gosh, let's not put down women like this, OK?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez Just Set the Record Straight About What She Told Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes
It's still pretty juicy...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
It's Time to Stop Speculating About Taylor Swift's Sexuality—and That Goes for Other Celebrities, Too
A source spoke out about *that* 'New York Times' opinion piece, calling it "invasive, untrue, and inappropriate."
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Selena Gomez Told Taylor Swift a Secret That Made Her Gasp, And Fans Think They Know What It Was
Hint: They think it involves Kylie Jenner.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
A Swiftie Uncovered a Taylor Swift Interview From 2009 That Low-Key Predicts Her Travis Kelce Romance
It's called manifesting, look it up!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Emma Stone Plays Coy When Asked If Taylor Swift’s Song “When Emma Falls in Love” Is About Her
Stone—who has been friends with Swift for 15 years—has seen the Eras Tour live three times and counting.
By Rachel Burchfield