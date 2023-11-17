Snoop Dogg Says He's "Giving Up Smoke" in Unexpected Move

Snoop Dogg may be a famous rapper and beloved person, but one of the first things people think when they think of him is "enthusiastic weed smoker."

That's why it has certainly come as quite a shock to Snoop—real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.—fans that the star has apparently decided to quit cannabis.

In a new Instagram post (also posted to Twitter), the rapper wrote over a picture of him with his hands in prayer, "After much consideration & conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time."

He reiterated in the caption, "I’m giving up smoke."

Commenters were adequately dumbfounded by the move.

"we are officially in a new world," wrote one person.

"I respect his decision so much, but this is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen I’m gonna remember this forever," said someone else.

Actress Erika Alexander wrote, "Congratulations. I’m sure this is difficult. And it’s part of your brand and I’m sure you enjoyed it. But your extraordinary talent isn’t hindered or expanded by the absence or a presence of this cultural habit. You are bigger than smoke. You always have been. Onward! Best wishes. e. #icon"

A post shared by snoopdogg A photo posted by snoopdogg on

All in all, everyone is really happy for Snoop Dogg that he's doing what's best for him; they're just surprised is all. I'm personally surprised in part because of the outfits the rapper wore to the two last public events he attended.

At the first, Baby2Baby's annual gala on Nov. 11, he wore a two-piece sweatsuit covered with a marijuana leaf pattern.

(Image credit: Getty)

At the second, while filming Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Oct. 19, he wore a giant sparkly medal featuring a bedazzled cannabis leaf. So.

(Image credit: Getty)

Snoop Dogg has always been open about his weed smoking habit, for example revealing to a fan on Twitter back in 2013 that he smoked 81 blunts in a day.

However, back in March, the rapper, 52, told the Daily Mail that he was reducing his weed intake for the sake of his grandchildren.

"Being a grandfather has changed me in multiple ways," he said.

"The main way is being concerned with how I live, how I move, the kind of people I’m associated with, because I want to see my grandkids grow old.

"The only way I can do that is to take precautionary steps as far as how I move, who I hang out with, where I go out, my intake, what am I intaking?

"Am I doing extra-curricular or am I just doing what I’m supposed to be doing?"

Snoop Dogg has four children, and five living grandchildren. His grandson Kai tragically died at just 10 days old back in 2019, as reported by CNN.