Sophie Turner Stuns in Knit Dress While Out With Joe Jonas

I've never met a human being who didn't like Sophie Turner. This talented (and hilarious) actress also happens to be incredibly fashionable, and proved the point yet again when stepping out on Wednesday, February 16 with fellow icon Joe Jonas in Los Angeles. The two looked incredibly fashionable, and while I am scouring the internet looking for Joe Jonas' colorful cardigan, my sights are especially set on Turner's green-apple-colored knit dress. The form-fitting, ribbed piece has pockets (!!!!) and is also on sale with Finders Keepers for only $70!

Folks, this is not a drill!

Take a look below at Queen Sophie's effortlessly gorgeous look, and then check out some of my favorite finds from Finders Keepers (like my choice in wording there?).

Finders Keepers' Sadie Knit Dress in Apple $70 at fashionbunker.com

Wave Knit Dress in Lilac $170 at fashionbunker.com I love this color, and the cozy knitted texture of this piece complements its skin-baring cut.

Wave Knit Cardigan in Lilac $150 at fashionbunker.com Another lilac piece―although this one-of-a-kind look also comes in a versatile shade of dark gray and in white.

Desired Knit Top in Powder Blue $120 at fashionbunker.com If you love Sophie's knit look, check out this cozy top in light blue or in soft coral.

Desired Knit Skirt in Powder Blue $140 at fashionbunker.com Complete the look, in your color of choice, with this flattering knit skirt.

Malena Midi Dress in Nude Croc $50 at fashionbunker.com I love this pattern, but if crocodile print isn't your thing, the Malena midi dress also comes in orange.

Aprilia Satin Bodycon Midi Dress $30 at fashionbunker.com I love a good satin slip, and this dress' unique neckline makes it a must.