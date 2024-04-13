Suki Waterhouse Reveals the Sex of Her and Robert Pattinson's Baby While Performing at Coachella

Suki Waterhouse has finally revealed the sex of her and Robert Pattinson's newborn baby.



On Friday, April 12, while performing on the 2024 Coachella stage, the singer subtly told the audience that she is a proud mom of a baby... girl!



"I don't know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down," the actress told the audience in video captured by a concert-goer and shared online. "I love amazing ladies and I've been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life."

The subtle announcement comes one week after Waterhouse officially confirmed the arrival of her new bundle of joy on Instagram, sharing a photo of the new mom holding the newborn in her arms. (The baby is facing away from the camera.)

"Welcome to the world angel," Waterhouse captioned the post.

A post shared by Suki Waterhouse A photo posted by sukiwaterhouse on

In the photo, Waterhouse seemingly made certain not to leave any clues as to the sex of her baby—her newborn is swaddled in a white blanket with pink and blue hearts, so no one could really assume the baby's sex off the blanket alone.

Perhaps she was waiting for her Coachella set to make her announcement, since she had previously revealed she was pregnant while performing, too.

Last year, on stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico, the singer and actress wore a figure-hugging sparkling miniature dress, sure to show off her belly bump to the crowd.

"I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," the singer said, according to a video posted by a fan on X , formerly known as Twitter. "I'm not sure if it's working.

A post shared by Suki Waterhouse A photo posted by sukiwaterhouse on

Recently, Waterhouse also opened up about postpartum life, posting a mirror selfie on Instagram that shows off her post-pregnancy stomach.

"The fourth trimester has been… humbling!" the singer captioned the candid post. "The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones! I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period."



Congratulations to the happy girl mom and dad!