Swifties Are Making Emotional Videos In Support of Travis Kelce’s Brother, Jason

T-Swift Nation, stand up!



After the Philadelphia Eagles lost in the NFL Playoff Wild Card Round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 32-9, forever-loyal Taylor Swift fans are posting emotional videos in support of her beau's brother, Jason Kelce.



Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce's older brother, plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles. After the team's heartbreaking lost, which ended their NFL season, it was rumored that Jason Kelce would retire from the league completely.



In response, Swifties started creating and posting emotional compilation videos of Jason Kelce's career and footage of him spending precious time with his daughters, Wyatt and Elliote. (Jason Kelce is also the proud dad of baby Bennett, who was born in February, 2023 shortly after Super Bowl LVII.)



"OH MY GOD IM SOBBING HYSTERICALLY," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user posted along with a short video of Jason Kelce throughout the years.

"Swifties went from knowing nothing about football to creating fan edits of Jason Kelce," one X user posted. "This was never on my bingo card."



"The Swifties keep proving they're good for football," another commented. "A Jason Kelce retirement montage with this level of production value in 24 hours is insane. 2024 continues to be wild."



"As a lifelong Eagles fan, I did not have 'random Swifties making emotionally devastating tribute videos to Jason Kelce's career" on my 2024 bingo card," another X user posted online. "But I absolutely love it."



"Swifties are out there digging up 13-year-old footage of Jason Kelce's draft interviews and y'all think that Taylor is bad for the NFL," another posted.



Swift has been criticized by some for attending NFL games in support of her boyfriend, Kansas City Chief safety Travis Kelce. Her fan base (and people who aren't inexplicably triggered by a woman having the audacity to enjoy herself at a sporting event) have also come to her defense online.

Recently, Jason Kelce addressed rumors of his retirement in the latest episode of the podcast he co-hosts with his brother, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.



“I didn’t announce what I was doing on purpose, despite what has I guess been leaked to the media," Jason Kelce said. "I think there’s a lot of, you know, people can kind of feel body language and stuff. I Just don’t think you’re in a position, after a game like that, to really make that decision—I just don’t. There is too much emotion in the moment, there’s too much going down in the moment, to really fully grasp that decision."



Jason Kelce went on to say that he isn't trying to "be dramatic" or "continue to draw this thing out," he just wants his official announcement to be "definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals who have met a lot to me."



One thing is for sure: Swifties are going to show up and show out when Jason Kelce decides to officially dish on his NFL future.