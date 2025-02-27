Taylor Lautner Defends Ex Selena Gomez Against "Cruel" Body Shamers

One of the most fun parts of award season is taking in the stars' red carpet looks and deciding which ones you like best. But while judging an outfit is one thing, criticizing someone's body is another story. Unfortunately, this form of hate is something that people are still participating in online, and a lot of it was recently directed at Selena Gomez, particularly after she attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 23. People began criticizing Gomez's appearance, claiming that she must be taking a weight loss drug and just generally saying cruel things about her.

In reaction to this, Gomez's ex, Taylor Lautner, spoke out about the body shaming, defending the actor and giving an important reminder to those who need a confidence boost and to those who need to be kinder to others.

As reported by Page Six, Lautner reposted an Instagram post on his Story that showed side-by-side photos of Gomez at last year's SAG Awards and this year's show. Under the 2024 photo are mean comments from people saying things like, "It’s time for Ozempic” and “I remember when she used to be hot." Under the 2025 photo are comments such as, "skinnier isn’t prettier,” “she was a whale a couple of weeks ago,” and “she caved and go on Ozempic I see."

The comments highlight how you can't win when it comes to haters, which Lautner talked about in his post.

"It’s a cruel world full of hate out there," he wrote alongside the images. "You can never please everyone nor should you have to. In my experience, it doesn’t make the words sting less, it just refocuses you onto what matters. And it sure isn’t the shape, color or appearance of your body. Daily reminder to all of us to not forget how beautiful you are inside and out…and to be a little bit nicer."

Lautner set his post to the Selena Gomez & the Scene song "Worth It", which includes the lines, "Who says, who says you're not perfect?/Who says you're not worth it?"

(Image credit: Taylor Lautner/Instagram)

Lautner and Gomez dated briefly back in 2009 when they were teenagers. A People story from the time noted that they were hanging out together in Vancouver while Lautner was filming The Twilight Sage: New Moon and Gomez was shooting Beezus & Ramona. Gomez also reflected positively on the fling herself once it was over.

In addition to being defended by Lautner, Gomez was defended on The View by co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg. Hostin pointed out that Gomez has been open about her health issues over the years.

"You don't know what's going on in that person's life. I mean, Selena Gomez suffers from lupus. Weight is part of that condition," Hostin said (via USA Today). Goldberg added, "It's none of your business, everybody makes their choice in life."

Gomez previously shared that medication she has taken for lupus has caused fluctuations in her weight. As reported by People, the Emilia Pérez star said during a 2023 TikTok livestream, "[When I'm taking it, I] tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally. When I'm off of it, I tend to lose weight." She then summed it all up best: "I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they're going through, and no one knows the real story."