Erin Andrews "Started Freaking Out" When She Saw Taylor Swift Wearing Her Chiefs Jacket to Travis Kelce's Game

Erin Andrews is very grateful for Taylor Swift.

The NFL broadcaster has created a line of womenswear for football fans, and the popstar wore one of the Kansas City Chiefs jackets from Andrews' line to rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce's game against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 12.

Andrews just appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers, and they discussed two of the reasons her name has been thrown around surrounding Swift and Kelce's blossoming relationship, one of which being the singer's sporty fashion choice last week.

"This was big, man," Andrews said of Swift wearing a jacket from her line.

"If you have anything and she puts it on… I mean if you own a Kleenex company and she wipes her—it’s like, oh my God. Yes, this was a huge moment," she added.

"As soon as she wore it, I saw it. I started screaming and freaking out and singing all my favorite Swiftie songs. And then yeah, we restocked and we sold out. And thank you, thank you, Taylor Swift."

Swift's exact jacket was in fact out of stock back when Marie Claire first covered the news, but you'll be happy to know it's now available for pre-order to satisfy the demand (it just goes to show Taylor Swift's power, TBH).

Women's Kansas City Chiefs WEAR by Erin Andrews Red Vintage Throwback Windbreaker Full-Zip Jacket $100 at NFL Shop

The other reason Andrews has kind of played a role in Swift and Kelce's romance is that, back in August, she said on the podcast she co-hosts with Charissa Thompson, "Taylor, I don’t know what you’re doing in your life right now besides rocking the world [on the Eras tour]. Please, try our friend, Travis. He is fantastic. I know we’re not the best of friends, we’re not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America."

After this, Kelce wrote to the podcast hosts, "You two are something else!! I owe you big time!!"

And as we know, Swift and Kelce have now been seriously hanging out for about a month, so it might all be down to Andrews and Thompson!

"In August, Travis was very open about not getting to meet her, so we were just being really candid, because we love him, we're good friends of his, and we were just like, 'Taylor, date this guy!'" Andrews told Meyers.

"I mean, he's good-looking, and I can say that because my husband loves him, and they've met before... But yeah, he's just such a great, great guy, and so we threw it out there, they got together. Of course we're getting all the credit now on the Calm Down podcast. We hope to officiate the wedding. We hope to be there when he proposes, all the things."