Taylor Swift Was on the Bleachers at Travis Kelce's Latest Game

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
She's back, baby!
Taylor Swift has responded to widespread cries of "where's Taylor?" by attending rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce's latest football game.
Swift was spotted in the VIP box at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, where she took in the Kansas City Chiefs v. Denver Broncos game, alongside Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The singer was also spotted hanging with Travis' mom Donna Kelce at one point during the event.
The game saw the Chiefs continue their winning streak, beating the Broncos 19 to 8.
#TaylorSwift has arrived at the Kansas City Chiefs game! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/tAMAFS5X5pOctober 12, 2023
As for Swift, she attended the game in a black leather mini skirt paired with a black Balenciaga corset top and black heeled booties. She topped off the outfit in true sports fan style with an oversized, vintage-style red and white Chiefs jacket. Her exact jacket is out of stock, but you can grab a similar one below!
This is the third Chiefs game Swift has attended since rumors of a romance between her and the team's tight end began a few weeks ago. She was also there to watch the team win against the Chicago Bears, then against the New York Jets.
Kelce first sent Swifties into a frenzy when he admitted to attempting to give the Midnights singer his number after one of her tour dates. Since then, Swift has been there to cheer Kelce on, and there have been many reports of them hanging out in private settings as well.
Still, neither of them has confirmed whether they are in fact dating, so that's something to keep in mind.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Dua Lipa Just Debuted Cherry Red Hair
It’s giving Ginger Spice.
By Sophia Rivka Vilensky
-
24 Hours With Laura Mercier
“If I could put a potato sack over my head and wear that the rest of my life, I would be perfectly content,” the world-renowned makeup artist says.
By Deena Campbell
-
Taylor Swift Is Back in Her Faux Bob Era
Where did all her hair go?
By Sophia Rivka Vilensky
-
Beyoncé Showed Up to Support Taylor Swift at 'The Eras Tour' Movie Premiere
Women supporting women :)
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift Apparently Flew in to See Travis Kelce the Day After His Birthday
The plot thickens!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Ryan Reynolds Says Hanging Out With Taylor Swift at the Chiefs Game Was "A Lot of Fun"
You don't say...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift Didn't Celebrate Travis Kelce's Birthday With Him
What does it all mean???
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: New Details From the Past Week
It's going well !!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Rachel Zegler Defends Taylor Swift Over Misogynistic Comments Amid Rumored Travis Kelce Relationship
Both women have been on the receiving end of online misogyny.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Travis Kelce Didn’t Mean to Shift the World’s Gaze onto His Relationship, But He “Can’t Be Mad” at It, Either, He Says
His rumored girlfriend, Taylor Swift, has “high hopes”; meanwhile, he’s “completely smitten.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Looks Like Travis Kelce's Mom Approves of Taylor Swift
Donna is ...ready for it.
By Iris Goldsztajn