Taylor Swift Was on the Bleachers at Travis Kelce's Latest Game

Well, in the VIP box, but same diff.

Brittany Mahomes and Pop superstar Taylor Swift watched the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos during week 6 of the NFL regular season.
(Image credit: Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

She's back, baby!

Taylor Swift has responded to widespread cries of "where's Taylor?" by attending rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce's latest football game.

Swift was spotted in the VIP box at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, where she took in the Kansas City Chiefs v. Denver Broncos game, alongside Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The singer was also spotted hanging with Travis' mom Donna Kelce at one point during the event.

The game saw the Chiefs continue their winning streak, beating the Broncos 19 to 8.

As for Swift, she attended the game in a black leather mini skirt paired with a black Balenciaga corset top and black heeled booties. She topped off the outfit in true sports fan style with an oversized, vintage-style red and white Chiefs jacket. Her exact jacket is out of stock, but you can grab a similar one below!

This is the third Chiefs game Swift has attended since rumors of a romance between her and the team's tight end began a few weeks ago. She was also there to watch the team win against the Chicago Bears, then against the New York Jets.

Kelce first sent Swifties into a frenzy when he admitted to attempting to give the Midnights singer his number after one of her tour dates. Since then, Swift has been there to cheer Kelce on, and there have been many reports of them hanging out in private settings as well.

Still, neither of them has confirmed whether they are in fact dating, so that's something to keep in mind.

Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

