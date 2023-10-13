Taylor Swift Was on the Bleachers at Travis Kelce's Latest Game

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

She's back, baby!

Taylor Swift has responded to widespread cries of "where's Taylor?" by attending rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce's latest football game.

Swift was spotted in the VIP box at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, where she took in the Kansas City Chiefs v. Denver Broncos game, alongside Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The singer was also spotted hanging with Travis' mom Donna Kelce at one point during the event.

The game saw the Chiefs continue their winning streak, beating the Broncos 19 to 8.

#TaylorSwift has arrived at the Kansas City Chiefs game! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/tAMAFS5X5pOctober 12, 2023 See more

As for Swift, she attended the game in a black leather mini skirt paired with a black Balenciaga corset top and black heeled booties. She topped off the outfit in true sports fan style with an oversized, vintage-style red and white Chiefs jacket. Her exact jacket is out of stock, but you can grab a similar one below!

This is the third Chiefs game Swift has attended since rumors of a romance between her and the team's tight end began a few weeks ago. She was also there to watch the team win against the Chicago Bears, then against the New York Jets.

Kelce first sent Swifties into a frenzy when he admitted to attempting to give the Midnights singer his number after one of her tour dates. Since then, Swift has been there to cheer Kelce on, and there have been many reports of them hanging out in private settings as well.

Still, neither of them has confirmed whether they are in fact dating, so that's something to keep in mind.