Love Them or Not, We Might Have Erin Andrews to Thank for the Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Love Story

“I owe you big time!!” Kelce wrote about Andrews’ successful manifestation.

Starting in July, Travis Kelce tried—seemingly not very successfully—to get Taylor Swift’s attention. Then, last week, the two were all of the sudden very much on, as Swift attended Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium on September 24. (Kelce plays tight end for the Chiefs.) So what happened? What changed Swift’s mind?

Well, multiple outlets report, Kelce might have none other than sportscaster Erin Andrews to thank for finally connecting the dots between the two of them. Back in August, Entertainment Tonight reports, Andrews gave a public plea to Swift to give her friend Kelce a chance, speaking on her “Calm Down” podcast (which she cohosts with Charissa Thompson) and telling Swift “Taylor, I don’t know what you’re doing in your life right now besides rocking the world [on the Eras tour],” Andrews said. “Please, try our friend, Travis. He is fantastic. I know we’re not the best of friends, we’re not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America.”

Thompson added “Do it for yourself, do it for us. Do it for the people. Because there is no one that would give you a better time than this guy.”

Kelce caught wind of the podcast episode and thanked the ladies, writing “You two are something else!! I owe you big time!!”

After attending Kelce’s game in Kansas City on September 24, Swift brought a whole buncha celebrities to her box at MetLife Stadium last Sunday, where the Chiefs narrowly defeated the hometown team, the New York Jets.

Andrews for the big-time assist!

