Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Says Travis Kelce Can Be the "Waterboy" at Taylor Swift's Concerts

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has always been a great supporter of his player Travis Kelce's relationship with international superstar Taylor Swift.

Speaking during a recent appearance on the podcast Scoop City, Coach Reid explained why he thinks their love story works.

"I think it's great for him," he told hosts Chase Daniel and Dianna Russini. "He can handle it—as a matter of fact I think he probably loves it, to a point. I think there's a great escape for him."

Reid continued, "I said that about Taylor, too, I mean she comes to the game, she can kind of escape having to be the show. And Travis can do that, and when he goes to her concerts, she's the star, and he can be hanging out and be the support or the waterboy, so he can do that."

Kelce is often spotted enjoying himself with various celebs at Eras Tour shows, and not being the center of attention. He changed that somewhat when he appeared on stage during one of his girlfriend's dates in London, but even then, he was still very much a background actor.

Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift on stage for the Eras Tour in London on June 23. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Likewise, for all the cameras trained on her, when Swift attends Chiefs games she's obviously not the main event (well, you know, except where the Swifties present are concerned).

On the podcast, Reid further described the personality traits that mean Kelce is particularly well suited for the fame that has come with his romantic relationship.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"She gets all that, and he's kind of grown into it—that podcast of theirs is ridiculous, so he's gotten a lot of notoriety for that," Reid explained, referring to the tight end's podcast New Heights with brother Jason Kelce. "And he's an outgoing guy, I mean, he comes into a room, he's gonna light the room up. Everybody's his best friend. Until you prove him wrong, everybody's his best friend, and so, he can handle it."

Of course, Coach Reid is often asked about Tayvis in interviews, so it's not the first time he's spoken on it. In February, he told SiriusXM NFL Radio that Swift "loves the game, and obviously loves Kelce." (Unclear whether he meant to imperfectly quote "Blank Space" lyrics.)

Cute!