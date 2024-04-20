Taylor Swift Posts Her Own "Fortnight" Recap Video and Yes, Travis Kelce Makes an Appearance

In the wake of the release of her eleventh studio album The Tortured Poets Department—a surprise double album with 15 additional songs, it turns out!—Taylor Swift is challenging fans to share their own personal "Fortnight" recap videos with one of her own and yes, you guessed it, a certain special someone is featured.



In a quick 15-second video uploaded to YouTube shorts promoting her new single "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone, the history-making "Eras Tour" pop star shared snippets of her life over the what is assumed to be the past two weeks, also known as a fortnight.

The video begins with a clip of Swift dancing inside a recording booth. To start things off, she posted the words "For a Fortnight..." on the top of the video.

As soon as the chorus hits, multiple video clips start flashing in relatively rapid succession, including a video of her current boyfriend, Travis Kelce, kissing Swift while she cooks in the kitchen.

As if the rom-com worthy moment wasn't enough for adoring Swiftie fans, Swift also shared a short clip of her playing pickleball with a Kansas City Chiefs racket, because of course she did!

Eagle-eyed viewers were quick to spot the ode to her NFL 3-time Super Bowl champ boyfriend's team, posting their excitement in the comments and on social media.



"TAYLOR SWIFT YOUR KILLING ME AND I LOVE YOU FOR IT THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS PADDLE DNDNRJDNDJDNDBDHDHDHD I DIED DEAD," one clearly excited fan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Uuuuuughhhh never thought I’d see Taylor this comfortable, sharing bits and pieces with us," another fan posted in the YouTube comment section.

"Stop the travis clip is adorableeee," another commented.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Taylor Swift shared various clips of the past two weeks of her life for her official "Fortnight" challenge. (Image credit: Instagram | @taylorswift)

In the video montage, the pop star also shared a clip of what turns out to be her infamous cinnamon roles—a treat she has reportedly made for Kelce prior to his NLF games.

According to former NFL player Bernie Kosar, who in December 2023 spoke to Audacy's AM 560 Sports WQAM, Swift made the delicious treat for Kelce ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers in October.

"That was at his house like three hours before the game," Kosar said at the time. "We’re having pregame meal and Taylor is so nice she comes in by herself and she’s so cool, she brings, she made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for pregame meal."

A post shared by Taylor Swift A photo posted by taylorswift on

Of course, Swift was reportedly quick to make the entire team some of her delicious sweets, according to Kansas City Chief's head coach Andy Reid, who dished about Swift's baking in an interview prowess with Mike Florio and Chris Simms at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

"Kind of behind-the-scenes, she, to fit in—she didn't even know she was doing this, I don't think—she likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade pop tarts. So it was over," he said at the time. "She knew right where to go."