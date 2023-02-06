Taylor Swift Was Ex Harry Styles' Most Enthusiastic Fan During the Grammys

I think we can all agree that it is very nice when exes get along.
It looks like this is the case for Harry Styles and Taylor Swift, who dated briefly circa 2012 (as illustrated below, you're welcome) and had the most heartwarming interaction at the 2023 Grammys on Sunday.
While Styles—who won the best album Grammy for Harry's House—was performing his hit "As It Was" on stage, Swift was filmed dancing like nobody was watching. She looked to be having a fabulous time, but watching the footage I'm also mildly concerned about her risk of dislocating a shoulder. (What I'm saying is she really was incredibly enthusiastic about her ex' performance.)
The Grammy for most enthusiastic dancer definitely goes to Taylor Swift! #Grammys pic.twitter.com/NlFIvJI8hJFebruary 6, 2023
Later on, Swift went to chat to Styles at his table. Their conversation lasted a few minutes, and friendly contact was made, though I guess we'll never know what they said to each other, which is nothing short of a pop-historical tragedy.
Swift and Styles' relationship in the early 2010s lasted a few months as far as we know. Fans believe the former wrote "Style" about her ex, and the latter co-wrote One Direction's "Perfect" about her.
These days, aside from both being ridiculously successful musicians, there have been many developments in their love lives since the two parted ways.
Swift has been in a relationship with the English actor Joe Alwyn since 2016. There have been many rumors about their being secretly engaged or married over the years, but none of them have been confirmed.
Styles, as for him, recently broke up with his partner Olivia Wilde, shortly following a whole lot of bizarre drama which I won't go into.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Harry Styles Said Winning a Best Album Grammy Doesn't Happen to "People Like Me Very Often," and People Are Furious
Adele was seemingly like, "Um, Harry..."
By The Editors
-
Allison Janney Opened Up About Being Child-Free and Embracing Her Gray Hair
I love her.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lizzo "Hard-Launched" Boyfriend Myke Wright on Instagram Pre-Grammys
Why! Are! They! So cute!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez Denied She's Dating Drew Taggart in Since-Deleted Post
She implied they're just friends.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez and Her Rumored New Boyfriend Went on a Cute Bowling Date
So happy for them.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Zendaya and Tom Holland Are "Planning for a Real Future Together," Source Says
So sweet.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Blake Lively Boldly Flirted With Ryan Reynolds After He Shared His Dance Moves
I love these two.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Eva Mendes' Tattoo Suggests She and Ryan Gosling Might Be Married
So cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jessica Biel Opened Up About Her Marriage to Justin Timberlake 10 Years In: "You Have to Keep Working Hard"
She has some pretty sound advice.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Lopez Wears "Jennifer & Ben" Necklace in Throwback Photos
Cute!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Chris Evans Is Reportedly Dating Actress Alba Baptista, As PDA Photos Emerge
Sorry to everyone who has a big crush on him.
By Iris Goldsztajn