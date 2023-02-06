Taylor Swift Was Ex Harry Styles' Most Enthusiastic Fan During the Grammys

I think we can all agree that it is very nice when exes get along.

It looks like this is the case for Harry Styles and Taylor Swift, who dated briefly circa 2012 (as illustrated below, you're welcome) and had the most heartwarming interaction at the 2023 Grammys on Sunday.

(Image credit: Photo by David Krieger / Bauer-Griffin / Getty)

While Styles—who won the best album Grammy for Harry's House—was performing his hit "As It Was" on stage, Swift was filmed dancing like nobody was watching. She looked to be having a fabulous time, but watching the footage I'm also mildly concerned about her risk of dislocating a shoulder. (What I'm saying is she really was incredibly enthusiastic about her ex' performance.)

The Grammy for most enthusiastic dancer definitely goes to Taylor Swift! #Grammys pic.twitter.com/NlFIvJI8hJFebruary 6, 2023 See more

Later on, Swift went to chat to Styles at his table. Their conversation lasted a few minutes, and friendly contact was made, though I guess we'll never know what they said to each other, which is nothing short of a pop-historical tragedy.

Swift and Styles' relationship in the early 2010s lasted a few months as far as we know. Fans believe the former wrote "Style" about her ex, and the latter co-wrote One Direction's "Perfect" about her.

These days, aside from both being ridiculously successful musicians, there have been many developments in their love lives since the two parted ways.

Swift has been in a relationship with the English actor Joe Alwyn since 2016. There have been many rumors about their being secretly engaged or married over the years, but none of them have been confirmed.

Styles, as for him, recently broke up with his partner Olivia Wilde, shortly following a whole lot of bizarre drama which I won't go into.