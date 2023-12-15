Taylor Swift Allegedly Just Bought a £10 Million Mansion in London

Taylor Swift is expanding her home ownership portfolio.

The popstar has apparently recently purchased a property in North London for the modest sum of £10 million (roughly $13 million—an amount I'm sure we all have lying around in our bank accounts), The Sun reports.

Swift's alleged new property once belonged to a politician, and is currently undergoing significant building works to create a private estate fit for the world's biggest superstar.

Swift previously spent a lot of time in the British capital when she was dating her ex Joe Alwyn for six years. It's possible the United Kingdom was also the "foreign country" the star said she'd moved to in her recent TIME Person of the Year interview, though we don't know this for sure.

While the singer is typically based in New York City, and is spending a lot of time in her boyfriend Travis Kelce's current hometown of Kansas City, Missouri, she is said to have a real soft spot for England in general, and North London in particular.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Next year, the London property may also serve as a very handy home base for the star while she tours around Europe. Notably, she will be performing for a total of eight concert dates in London's Wembley Stadium (which, coincidentally, is north of the city), three in June and five in August 2024.

A source told The Sun, "It is no secret that Taylor loves London, and she has been looking for a base in the capital for a long time.

"She loves the culture and vibe of the city, and is particularly at home in North London, so this estate makes perfect sense.

"Her song London Boy was a love ­letter to the city as much as it was to a bloke, and that is why so many areas are mentioned in it.

"She is thrilled with this new property as it gives her roots here, but is taking her time to make sure it fits all her needs and is ultra secure."

Once finished, the house will apparently feature such luxuries as a swimming pool and an orangery (!).