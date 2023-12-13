If we could use one word to describe Taylor Swift’s style, it’d be classic. She doesn’t stray far from the basics, but when she does pull out a statement piece, it still feels authentic to her (like her viral EB Denim mini dress moment.) Unlike her bold and colorful Era’s Tour looks, her fall wardrobe rotation featured pared-back styles in neutral shades that she isn’t afraid to re-wear , a testament that she really loves her pieces. This fall, we saw her try the pantsless trend , wear lots of Stella McCartney, and, just yesterday, she gave us a lesson in a no-fuss birthday dressing. She celebrated her birthday with bestie Selena Gomez in New York wearing matching long coats and boots, perfect for the chilly night. Swift's minimal birthday dinner outfit was a very New York way of celebrating another year around the sun.

While out celebrating Swift's 34th birthday, the Bad Blood singer and Gomez opted for a less-is-more mentality in their looks. There were two major elements in each of their looks: long coats and chunky boots. Swift styled a mid-length double-breasted tan leather trench coat with a black sweater underneath. She wore the coat buttoned-up with her black sweater and tights just slightly peeking through. Her gold jewelry added pops of shine throughout and matched with the gold detailing on her chunky Stella McCartney boots. Swift carried a black Versace bag, which tied in with her black sweater, adding a complimentary sandwich effect to tie the entire look together. Swift’s outfit was basic, but in a good way, and displayed her penchant for minimalist wear that prioritizes comfort.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez also got the cozy memo and looked like Swift’s fraternal twin in an all-black trench and boots look. Her monochromatic look consisted of a black sweater, high-waisted trousers, and a black long-line coat from the Frankie Shop. Her chunky boots were from Louis Vuitton, and both singers’ ensembles were understated but featured personal touches (like the choice of boot, color palette, and coat) that made each look complete.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Swift’s look is the definition of "work smarter, not harder" styling that's proven successful all season. The idea is that when high-quality basic items are paired together, the look appears complete, polished, and effortless. These outfits don’t rely on trends or cores to feel exciting. Rather, they deliver a few pops of statement personal touches. In Swift’s case, for example, this was her chunky boots, specific jewelry choices, and Versace bag.

Some of the best style from this season comes from our favorite strategic minimalists. Just yesterday, Sophie Turner made a sweatsuit exciting feel fun with the addition of a leather jacket. Kaia Gerber frequents a straight-leg pant and sneaker combo, and Julianne Moore’s less-is-more winter looks sit at the top of our mood boards. Next time you’re worried about what to wear keep this concept in mind. We promise it’ll make dressing for the day easier, and you’re sure to leave the house confidently in a put-together outfit.