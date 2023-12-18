Taylor Swift Was Booed While Watching Travis Kelce's Latest Game, And—Obviously—She Looked Upset Over It

Taylor Swift was—unsurprisingly but unfortunately—booed while watching Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game agains the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA.
In footage shared by one user on Twitter, the star is shown peacefully enjoying the game alongside her friends and her dad when loud boos start erupting.
Swift tried to play it off, but was obviously uncomfortable and upset (as ANYONE would be in her situation, can you even imagine??). She also shrugged before turning to her pal Brittany Mahomes and telling her, "I knew this was coming."
Swifties (as well as just some nice, normal people) quickly came to the star's defense, with one person writing, "notice how it’s always middle aged men that hate her"
Another said, "Imagine being insecure over a successful woman."
"That's pathetic what did she do?" someone else wanted to know.
And another person said, "so embarrassing that this is where men put their energy lmao stay mad"
Swift wasn't lying when she told Mahomes she was expecting this reaction: In her TIME Person of the Year interview, the star spoke about not knowing how often footage of her is shown on TV, but being well aware that some people are mad about it.
"I’m just there to support Travis," she said. "I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."
Swift has been attending many a Kansas City Chiefs game since she began dating Travis Kelce back in the summer.
While we as humans have a pesky tendency to focus on the bad things, I will just take this moment to point out that there were way more Swifties than non-Swifties at the game—first because many more people were not booing than were, and second because they made themselves known by for example wearing a sweater that said, "Go Taylor's boyfriend."
And beyond that, I literally just mentioned that she was named TIME Person of the Year, plus she was also named Spotify's Global Top Artist of the Year among many, many other accolades.
So yeah, I think she'll get over some boos from some "dads, Brads and Chads" who are mad (poetry).
