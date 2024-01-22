Travis Kelce Celebrated a Touchdown With a Signature Taylor Swift Gesture

Look familiar?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift heart hands
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Fleurine Tideman
By Fleurine Tideman
published

Travis Kelce is wisely taking a page out of Taylor Swift's book, and this time, it's on how to shove his love on a football field. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end scored a touchdown during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Bill game on January 21 and celebrated by forming a heart with his hands.

Who was this heart directed to? Oh, only his girlfriend Swift, who was seated in the Highmark Stadium suite. Swift was not alone, as she was seated with the Kelce family, including Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce.

She also brought pal Cara Delevigne along for the match, making her the latest of the elusive squad to come along and support Kelce.

Travis Kelce heart hands

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift heart hands

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift is known to make this heart-hands gesture on stage and to her fans, so this was the cutest way to give her a shoutout on the field.

Usually, Kelce celebrates by doing a signature point-and-arrow move after he scores rather than this hand gesture. On his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, he explained that this celebratory pose signifies his mindset to "always dream big."

Swift has been a regular at Kelce's matches, and a source told People that the couple are still "really happy" together and "still seeing where it goes."

Taylor Swift at Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills

(Image credit: Getty Images)
