Travis Kelce Celebrated a Touchdown With a Signature Taylor Swift Gesture

Travis Kelce is wisely taking a page out of Taylor Swift's book, and this time, it's on how to shove his love on a football field. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end scored a touchdown during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Bill game on January 21 and celebrated by forming a heart with his hands.
Who was this heart directed to? Oh, only his girlfriend Swift, who was seated in the Highmark Stadium suite. Swift was not alone, as she was seated with the Kelce family, including Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce.
She also brought pal Cara Delevigne along for the match, making her the latest of the elusive squad to come along and support Kelce.
Swift is known to make this heart-hands gesture on stage and to her fans, so this was the cutest way to give her a shoutout on the field.
Usually, Kelce celebrates by doing a signature point-and-arrow move after he scores rather than this hand gesture. On his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, he explained that this celebratory pose signifies his mindset to "always dream big."
Swift has been a regular at Kelce's matches, and a source told People that the couple are still "really happy" together and "still seeing where it goes."
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
