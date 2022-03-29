Taylor Swift Is Receiving an Honorary Doctorate From NYU in the Year '22

Taylor Swift will be giving the commencement address for the New York University class of 2022 ('22!!!! How fitting!!!!!!!) on May 18 at Yankee Stadium. So if your second cousin's ex-girlfriend's sister is currently in the process of graduating from the school, now's the time to get in touch, I'm just saying.

But Swift won't be stopping there: She's also set to receive an honorary degree from the university, specifically a Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa. So that makes her Dr. Taylor Swift??? This fab news was announced via an official NYU press release.

The singer is fully leaning into it, and has a full line of "class of '22" merch available from her website, which is just the greatest thing.

And this isn't Swift's only link to NYU: Rolling Stone journalist Brittany Spanos recently taught a Taylor Swift-based course at the school, specifically at the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music.

Said course was described as follows: "This course proposes to deconstruct both the appeal and aversions to Taylor Swift through close readings of her music and public discourse as it relates to her own growth as an artist and a celebrity. Through readings, lectures and more, the class delves into analyses of the culture and politics of teen girlhood in pop music, fandom, media studies, whiteness and power as it relates to her image and the images of those who have both preceded and succeeded her" (via Variety).

Spanos told the outlet in February, "I’ve been covering Taylor Swift since I began my writing career a decade ago and have been a super fan of hers for even longer. It’s such an honor to be able to share my Swiftie expertise with a sharp group of students. I hope to help them rethink how to engage with one of the things world’s biggest and sometimes divisive stars."

Congratulations to Swift and the class of 2022!